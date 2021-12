The new BMW Concept XM was teased earlier this month and previews the production XM SUV, which will be the first standalone BMW M vehicle since the legendary M1. It's a sign of the times that BMW has chosen an SUV for such an honor considering that the brand's M cars were once exclusively lithe sedans or sporty coupes. The Concept XM teaser shocked everyone with what looked to be the largest interpretation yet of the brand's distinctive grille design, and the reality is much the same now that it's been officially revealed at Art Basel's 2021 Miami Beach show. BMW says that the US will be the XM's most important market.

