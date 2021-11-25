ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CFD Passes Out Smoke Detectors After Man, 71, Dies From Bronzeville Fire

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 6 days ago
CHICAGO (CBS) — The Fire Department went door-to-door to pass out smoke detectors Thursday, after a 71-year-old man died and two others were rushed to the hospital from the scene of a fire in Bronzeville overnight.

Late Wednesday night, the Fire Department said the fire broke out at 4927 S. Washington Park Ct.

Three people were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center from the scene – one woman in good condition, one man in fair condition, and one 71-year-old man who later died.

The Fire Department said the 71-year-old man was found in cardiac arrest, and the fire started in his bedroom. He was identified as Douglas Horne, and an autopsy determined he died of smoke and soot inhalation, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.

During the day on Thanksgiving, members of CFD Engine Company 45 and Truck 15 distributed smoke detectors and talked to nearby residents about fire safety.

