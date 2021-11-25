Boy, 15, Shot And Wounded In Back Of The Yards

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 15-year-old boy was shot and wounded in Back of the Yards Thursday afternoon.

At 1:35 p.m., the boy was sitting in a vehicle in the 4800 block of South Ada Street when another vehicle pulled up and someone inside shot him, police said.

The boy was taken to the University of Chicago’s Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition.

No one was in custody Thursday afternoon.