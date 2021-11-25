San Bernardino mayor misused public funds by billing city for invitations to private event, trips: Investigation

San Bernardino Mayor John Valdivia misused public funds by billing the city for invitations to a private event as well as for trips that included fundraising, according to an investigation commissioned by the City Council.

On Dec. 1, the council will decide whether to officially censure Valdivia.

The investigation by the law firm Garcia Rainey Blank & Bowerbank found that Valdivia printed more than 2,000 postcards for a private event on June 15 at the Hilltop Collection restaurant, billing the city $2,500.

Valdivia prominently featured himself on the postcards inviting recipients to the “Mayor’s VIP Reception” at the restaurant after he delivered his State of the City address.

