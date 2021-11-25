ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

The structural basis for the phospholipid remodeling by lysophosphatidylcholine acyltransferase 3

By Qing Zhang
Nature.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the major component of cell membranes, phosphatidylcholine (PC) is synthesized de novo in the Kennedy pathway and then undergoes extensive deacylation-reacylation remodeling via Lands' cycle. The re-acylation is catalyzed by lysophosphatidylcholine acyltransferase (LPCAT) and among the four LPCAT members in human, the LPCAT3 preferentially introduces polyunsaturated acyl onto the sn-2...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Structural basis of ALMT1-mediated aluminum resistance in Arabidopsis

The plant aluminum (Al)-activated malate transporter ALMT1 mediates the efflux of malate to chelate the Al in acidic soils and underlies the plant Al resistance. Here we present cryo-electron microscopy (cryo-EM) structures of Arabidopsis thaliana ALMT1 (AtALMT1) in the apo, malate-bound, and Al-bound states at neutral and/or acidic pH at up to 3.0"‰Ã… resolution. The AtALMT1 dimer assembles an anion channel and each subunit contains six transmembrane helices (TMs) and six cytosolic Î±-helices. Two pairs of Arg residues are located in the center of the channel pore and contribute to malate recognition. Al binds at the extracellular side of AtALMT1 and induces conformational changes of the TM1"“2 loop and the TM5"“6 loop, resulting in the opening of the extracellular gate. These structures, along with electrophysiological measurements, molecular dynamic simulations, and mutagenesis study in Arabidopsis, elucidate the structural basis for Al-activated malate transport by ALMT1.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Plasmodium sporozoite phospholipid scramblase interacts with mammalian carbamoyl-phosphate synthetase 1 to infect hepatocytes

After inoculation by the bite of an infected mosquito, Plasmodium sporozoites enter the blood stream and infect the liver, where each infected cell produces thousands of merozoites. These in turn, infect red blood cells and cause malaria symptoms. To initiate a productive infection, sporozoites must exit the circulation by traversing the blood lining of the liver vessels after which they infect hepatocytes with unique specificity. We screened a phage display library for peptides that structurally mimic (mimotope) a sporozoite ligand for hepatocyte recognition. We identified HP1 (hepatocyte-binding peptide 1) that mimics a ~50"‰kDa sporozoite ligand (identified as phospholipid scramblase). Further, we show that HP1 interacts with a ~160"‰kDa hepatocyte membrane putative receptor (identified as carbamoyl-phosphate synthetase 1). Importantly, immunization of mice with the HP1 peptide partially protects them from infection by the rodent parasite P. berghei. Moreover, an antibody to the HP1 mimotope inhibits human parasite P. falciparum infection of human hepatocytes in culture. The sporozoite ligand for hepatocyte invasion is a potential novel pre-erythrocytic vaccine candidate.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Theta rhythmicity governs human behavior and hippocampal signals during memory-dependent tasks

Memory formation and reinstatement are thought to lock to the hippocampal theta rhythm, predicting that encoding and retrieval processes appear rhythmic themselves. Here, we show that rhythmicity can be observed in behavioral responses from memory tasks, where participants indicate, using button presses, the timing of encoding and recall of cue-object associative memories. We find no evidence for rhythmicity in button presses for visual tasks using the same stimuli, or for questions about already retrieved objects. The oscillations for correctly remembered trials center in the slow theta frequency range (1-5"‰Hz). Using intracranial EEG recordings, we show that the memory task induces temporally extended phase consistency in hippocampal local field potentials at slow theta frequencies, but significantly more for remembered than forgotten trials, providing a potential mechanistic underpinning for the theta oscillations found in behavioral responses.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Self-selective ferroelectric memory realized with semimetalic graphene channel

Npj 2D Materials and Applications volumeÂ 5, ArticleÂ number:Â 90 (2021) Cite this article. A new concept of read-out method for ferroelectric random-access memory (FeRAM) using a graphene layer as the channel material of bottom-gated field effect transistor structure is demonstrated experimentally. The transconductance of the graphene channel is found to change its sign depending on the direction of spontaneous polarization (SP) in the underlying ferroelectric layer. This indicates that the memory state of FeRAM, specified by the SP direction of the ferroelectric layer, can be sensed unambiguously with transconductance measurements. With the proposed read-out method, it is possible to construct an array of ferroelectric memory cells in the form of a cross-point structure where the transconductance of a crossing cell can be measured selectively without any additional selector. This type of FeRAM can be a plausible solution for fabricating high speed, ultra-low power, long lifetime, and high density 3D stackable non-volatile memory.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Science And Technology#Lysophosphatidylcholine#Lpcat#Sn 2#Lands
Nature.com

The association between gut microbiome affecting concomitant medication and the effectiveness of immunotherapy in patients with stage IV NSCLC

Several observational studies suggested that gut microbiome-affecting-medication impairs the effectiveness of immunotherapy in patients with metastatic non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC). We postulated that if the effectiveness of immunotherapy is affected by drug-related changes of the microbiome, a stronger association between the use of co-medication and overall survival (OS) will be observed in patients treated with immunotherapy as compared to patients treated with chemotherapy. In a retrospective matched cohort study, immunotherapy patients were matched (1:1) to patients treated with chemotherapy in the pre immunotherapy era. The association between the use of antibiotics, opioids, proton pump inhibitors, metformin and other antidiabetics on OS was assessed with multivariable cox-regression analyses. Interaction tests were applied to investigate whether the association differs between patients treated with immuno- or chemotherapy. A total of 442 patients were studied. The use of antibiotics was associated with worse OS (adjusted Hazard Ratio (aHR) 1.39, p"‰="‰0.02) independent of the type of therapy (chemotherapy or immunotherapy). The use of opioids was also associated with worse OS (aHR 1.33, p"‰="‰0.01). The other drugs studied showed no association with OS. Interaction term testing showed no effect modification by immuno- or chemotherapy for the association of antibiotics and opioids with OS. The use of antibiotics and opioids is similarly associated with worse outcomes in both chemotherapy and immunotherapy treated NSCLC patients. This suggests that the association is likely to be a consequence of confounding rather than disturbing the composition of the microbiome.
CANCER
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Single-photon nonlinearity at room temperature

Correction to: Nature https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-021-03866-9 Published online 22 September 2021. In the version of this Article originally published, there was an error in Fig. 1b. Specifically, the x-axis label mistakenly reported units as micrometres rather than microjoules. The corrected axis label now reads: "Pump fluence (Î¼J cm"“2)." The original Article has been corrected online.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Directed-evolution of translation system for efficient unnatural amino acids incorporation and generalizable synthetic auxotroph construction

Site-specific incorporation of unnatural amino acids (UAAs) with similar incorporation efficiency to that of natural amino acids (NAAs) and low background activity is extremely valuable for efficient synthesis of proteins with diverse new chemical functions and design of various synthetic auxotrophs. However, such efficient translation systems remain largely unknown in the literature. Here, we describe engineered chimeric phenylalanine systems that dramatically increase the yield of proteins bearing UAAs, through systematic engineering of the aminoacyl-tRNA synthetase and its respective cognate tRNA. These engineered synthetase/tRNA pairs allow single-site and multi-site incorporation of UAAs with efficiencies similar to those of NAAs and high fidelity. In addition, using the evolved chimeric phenylalanine system, we construct a series of E. coli strains whose growth is strictly dependent on exogenously supplied of UAAs. We further show that synthetic auxotrophic cells can grow robustly in living mice when UAAs are supplemented.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Environment-sensitive emission of anionic hydrogen-bonded urea-derivative"“acetate-ion complexes and their aggregation-induced emission enhancement

Anions often quench fluorescence (FL). However, strong ionic hydrogen bonding between fluorescent dyes and anion molecules has the potential to control the electronic state of FL dyes, creating new functions via non-covalent interactions. Here, we propose an approach, utilising ionic hydrogen bonding between urea groups and anions, to control the electronic states of fluorophores and develop an aggregation-induced emission enhancement (AIEE) system. The AIEE ionic hydrogen-bonded complex (IHBC) formed between 1,8-diphenylnaphthalene (p-2Urea), with aryl urea groups at the para-positions on the peri-phenyl rings, and acetate ions exhibits high environmental sensitivities in solution phases, and the FL quantum yield (QY) in ion-pair assemblies of the IHBC and tetrabutylammonium cations is more than five times higher than that of the IHBC in solution. Our versatile and simple approach for the design of AIEE dye facilitates the future development of environment-sensitive probes and solid-state emitting materials.
CHEMISTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Nature.com

Wafer-scale integration of stretchable semiconducting polymer microstructures via capillary gradient

Organic semiconducting polymers have opened a new paradigm for soft electronics due to their intrinsic flexibility and solution processibility. However, the contradiction between the mechanical stretchability and electronic performances restricts the implementation of high-mobility polymers with rigid molecular backbone in deformable devices. Here, we report the realization of high mobility and stretchability on curvilinear polymer microstructures fabricated by capillary-gradient assembly method. Curvilinear polymer microstructure arrays are fabricated with highly ordered molecular packing, controllable pattern, and wafer-scale homogeneity, leading to hole mobilities of 4.3 and 2.6 cm2 Vâˆ’1 sâˆ’1 under zero and 100% strain, respectively. Fully stretchable field-effect transistors and logic circuits can be integrated in solution process. Long-range homogeneity is demonstrated with the narrow distribution of height, width, mobility, on-off ratio and threshold voltage across a four-inch wafer. This solution-assembly method provides a platform for wafer-scale and reproducible integration of high-performance soft electronic devices and circuits based on organic semiconductors.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Mathematical modeling and multivariate analysis applied earliest soybean harvest associated drying and storage conditions and influences on physicochemical grain quality

Anticipating the harvest period of soybean crops can impact on the post-harvest processes. This study aimed to evaluate early soybean harvest associated drying and storage conditions on the physicochemical soybean quality using of mathematical modeling and multivariate analysis. The soybeans were harvested with a moisture content of 18 and 23% (d.b.) and subjected to drying in a continuous dryer at 80, 100, and 120Â Â°C. The drying kinetics and volumetric shrinkage modeling were evaluated. Posteriorly, the soybean was stored at different packages and temperatures for 8Â months to evaluate the physicochemical properties. After standardizing the variables, the data were submitted to cluster analysis. For this, we use Euclidean distance and Ward's hierarchical method. Then defining the groups, we constructed a graph containing the dispersion of the values of the variables and their respective Pearson correlations for each group. The mathematical models proved suitable to describe the drying kinetics. Besides, the effective diffusivity obtained was 4.9"‰Ã—"‰10"“10 m2Â sâˆ’1 promoting a volumetric shrinkage of the grains and influencing the reduction of physicochemical quality. It was observed that soybean harvested at 23% moisture, dried at 80Â Â°C, and stored at a temperature below 23Â Â°C maintained its oil content (25.89%), crude protein (35.69%), and lipid acidity (5.54Â mL). In addition, it is to note that these correlations' magnitude was substantially more remarkable for the treatments allocated to the G2 group. Furthermore, the electrical conductivity was negatively correlated with all the physicochemical variables evaluated. Besides this, the correlation between crude protein and oil yield was positive and of high magnitude, regardless of the group formed. In conclusion, the early harvest of soybeans reduced losses in the field and increased the grain flow on the storage units. The low-temperature drying and the use of packaging technology close to environmental temperatures conserved the grain quality.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Complex correlations between microstructure and magnetic behavior in SrFeO hexaferrite nanoparticles

The magnetic properties of SrFe12O19 (SFO) hard hexaferrites are governed by the complex relation to its microstructure, determining their relevance for permanent magnetsÂ´ applications. A set of SFO nanoparticles obtained by sol"“gel self-combustion synthesis was selected for an in-depth structural X-Rays powder diffraction (XRPD) characterization by means of G(L) line-profile analysis. The obtained crystallitesÂ´ size distribution reveal a clear dependence of the size along the [001] direction on the synthesis approach, resulting in the formation of platelet-like crystallites. In addition, the size of the SFO nanoparticles was determined by transmission electron microscopy (TEM) analysis and the average number of crystallites within a particle was estimated. These results have been evaluated to illustrate the formation of single-domain state below a critical value, and the activation volume was derived from time dependent magnetization measurements, aiming to clarify the reversal magnetization process of hard magnetic materials.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Wideband and high-order microwave vortex-beam launcher based on spoof surface plasmon polaritons

The electromagnetic vortex carrying orbital angular momentum (OAM), which is first studied at optical frequency, has begun to attract widespread attention in the field of radio-frequency/microwave. However, for the OAM mode generated by traditional single antennas, there are problems such as low order and narrow bandwidth, and complex structures such as dual-fed networks may be required. In this paper, based on spoof surface plasmon polariton (SSPP) mode leaky-wave antenna, a single-port traveling-wave ring is proposed to radiate high-order OAM modes working near the cut-off frequency of SSPP state. The achieved 12-order OAM mode within 9.1"“10.1Â GHz (relative bandwidth of 10.4%) has the main radiation direction close to the antenna surface, forming a plane spiral OAM (PSOAM) wave, which reduces the requirements for mode purity in practical applications. This SSPP ring using periodic units as radiating elements can be an effective radiator for broadband and large-capacity OAM multiplexing communications. The structural characteristics of single feed contribute to the integration of microwave circuits.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Tracking deep-sea internal wave propagation with a differential pressure gauge array

Temperature is used to trace ocean density variations, and reveals internal waves and turbulent motions in the deep ocean, called 'internal motions.' Ambient temperature detected by geophysical differential pressure gauges (DPGs) may provide year-long, complementary observations. Here, we use data from four DPGs fixed on the ocean bottom and a high-resolution temperature sensor (T-sensor) 13Â m above the seafloor as a square-kilometer array deployed offshore ~"‰50Â km east of Taiwan facing the open Pacific Ocean to examine the impact of temperature on DPG signals related to internal motions. The DPG signals correlate with T-sensor temperature variations between 0.002 and 0.1Â mHz, but have time shifts partially caused by slow thermal conduction from the ambient seafloor to the DPG chamber and partially by internal motion propagation time across the array. Applying beamforming-frequency-wavenumber analysis and linear regression to the arrayed T-sensor and DPG data, we estimate the propagating slowness of the internal motions to be between 0.5 and 7.4Â sÂ mâˆ’1 from the northwest and northeast quadrants of the array. The thermal relaxation time of the DPGs is within 103"“104Â s. This work shows that a systematic scan of DPG data at frequencies <"‰0.1Â mHz may help shed light on patterns of internal wave propagation in the deep ocean, especially in multi-scale arrays.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Single-cell transcriptional profiling of splenic fibroblasts reveals subset-specific innate immune signatures in homeostasis and during viral infection

Our understanding of the composition and functions of splenic stromal cells remains incomplete. Here, based on analysis of over 20,000 single cell transcriptomes of splenic fibroblasts, we characterized the phenotypic and functional heterogeneity of these cells in healthy state and during virus infection. We describe eleven transcriptionally distinct fibroblastic cell clusters, reassuring known subsets and revealing yet unascertained heterogeneity amongst fibroblasts occupying diverse splenic niches. We further identify striking differences in innate immune signatures of distinct stromal compartments in vivo. Compared to other fibroblasts and to endothelial cells, Ly6C+ fibroblasts of the red pulp were selectively endowed with enhanced interferon-stimulated gene expression in homeostasis, upon systemic interferon stimulation and during virus infection in vivo. Collectively, we provide an updated map of fibroblastic cell diversity in the spleen that suggests a specialized innate immune function for splenic red pulp fibroblasts.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Thirty-day hospital readmission prediction model based on common data model with weather and air quality data

Although several studies have attempted to develop a model for predicting 30-day re-hospitalization, few attempts have been made for sufficient verification and multi-center expansion for clinical use. In this study, we developed a model that predicts unplanned hospital readmission within 30Â days of discharge; the model is based on a common data model and considers weather and air quality factors, and can be easily extended to multiple hospitals. We developed and compared four tree-based machine learning methods: decision tree, random forest, AdaBoost, and gradient boosting machine (GBM). Above all, GBM showed the highest AUC performance of 75.1 in the clinical model, while the clinical and W-score model showed the best performance of 73.9 for musculoskeletal diseases. Further, PM10, rainfall, and maximum temperature were the weather and air quality variables that most impacted the model. In addition, external validation has confirmed that the model based on weather and air quality factors has transportability to adapt to other hospital systems.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Efficacy of AAV serotypes to target Schwann cells after intrathecal and intravenous delivery

To optimize gene delivery to myelinating Schwann cells we compared clinically relevant AAV serotypes and injection routes. AAV9 and AAVrh10 vectors expressing either EGFP or the neuropathy-associated gene GJB1/Connexin32 (Cx32) under a myelin specific promoter were injected intrathecally or intravenously in wild type and Gjb1-null mice, respectively. Vector biodistribution in lumbar roots and sciatic nerves was higher in AAVrh10 injected mice while EGFP and Cx32 expression rates and levels were similar between the two serotypes. A gradient of biodistribution away from the injection site was seen with both intrathecal and intravenous delivery, while similar expression rates were achieved despite higher vector amounts injected intravenously. Quantified immune cells in relevant tissues were similar to non-injected littermates. Overall, AAV9 and AAVrh10 efficiently transduce Schwann cells throughout the peripheral nervous system with both clinically relevant routes of administration, although AAV9 and intrathecal injection may offer a more efficient approach for treating demyelinating neuropathies.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Replica exchange molecular dynamics simulations reveal self-association sites in M-crystallin caused by mutations provide insights of cataract

Crystallins are ubiquitous, however, prevalence is seen in eye lens. Eye lens crystallins are long-lived and structural intactness is required for maintaining lens transparency and protein solubility. Mutations in crystallins often lead to cataract. In this study, we performed mutations at specific sites of M-crystallin, a close homologue of eye lens crystallin and studied by using replica exchange molecular dynamics simulation with generalized Born implicit solvent model. Mutations were made on the Ca2+ binding residues (K34D and S77D) and in the hydrophobic core (W45R) which is known to cause congenital cataract in homologous Î³D-crystallin. The chosen mutations caused large motion of the N-terminal Greek key, concomitantly broke the interlocking Greek keys interactions and perturbed the compact core resulting in several folded and partially unfolded states. Partially unfolded states exposed large hydrophobic patches that could act as precursors for self-aggregation. Accumulation of such aggregates is the potential cause of cataract in homologous eye lens crystallins.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Light-mediated discovery of surfaceome nanoscale organization and intercellular receptor interaction networks

The molecular nanoscale organization of the surfaceome is a fundamental regulator of cellular signaling in health and disease. Technologies for mapping the spatial relationships of cell surface receptors and their extracellular signaling synapses would unlock theranostic opportunities to target protein communities and the possibility to engineer extracellular signaling. Here, we develop an optoproteomic technology termed LUX-MS that enables the targeted elucidation of acute protein interactions on and in between living cells using light-controlled singlet oxygen generators (SOG). By using SOG-coupled antibodies, small molecule drugs, biologics and intact viral particles, we demonstrate the ability of LUX-MS to decode ligand receptor interactions across organisms and to discover surfaceome receptor nanoscale organization with direct implications for drug action. Furthermore, by coupling SOG to antigens we achieved light-controlled molecular mapping of intercellular signaling within functional immune synapses between antigen-presenting cells and CD8+"‰T cells providing insights into T cell activation with spatiotemporal specificity. LUX-MS based decoding of surfaceome signaling architectures thereby provides a molecular framework for the rational development of theranostic strategies.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Modulation of dopamine tone induces frequency shifts in cortico-basal ganglia beta oscillations

Î’eta oscillatory activity (human: 13"“35"‰Hz; primate: 8"“24"‰Hz) is pervasive within the cortex and basal ganglia. Studies in Parkinson's disease patients and animal models suggest that beta-power increases with dopamine depletion. However, the exact relationship between oscillatory power, frequency and dopamine tone remains unclear. We recorded neural activity in the cortex and basal ganglia of healthy non-human primates while acutely and chronically up- and down-modulating dopamine levels. We assessed changes in beta oscillations in patients with Parkinson's following acute and chronic changes in dopamine tone. Here we show beta oscillation frequency is strongly coupled with dopamine tone in both monkeys and humans. Power, coherence between single-units and local field potentials (LFP), spike-LFP phase-locking, and phase-amplitude coupling are not systematically regulated by dopamine levels. These results demonstrate that beta frequency is a key property of pathological oscillations in cortical and basal ganglia networks.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Experimental investigation of size broadening of a K x-ray source produced by high intensity laser pulses

The size of a hard KÎ± x-ray source (\({\mathrm{E}}_{{\rm{K}}_{\rm{\alpha }}}\) = 17.48Â keV) produced by a high intensity femtosecond laser interacting with a solid molybdenum target is experimentally investigated for a wide range of laser intensity (I"‰~"‰1017"“2.8"‰Ã—"‰1019Â W/cm2) and for four values of the temporal contrast ratio (6.7"‰Ã—"‰107"‰<"‰CR"‰<"‰3.3"‰Ã—"‰1010). Results point out the size enlargement of the x-ray source with the increase of laser intensity and with the deterioration of temporal contrast. It amounts up to sixteen times the laser spot size at the highest laser intensity and for the lowest temporal contrast ratio. Using hydrodynamic simulations, we evaluate the density scale length of the pre-plasma L/Î» just before the main pulse peak. This allows us to show that a direct correlation with the laser absorption mechanisms is not relevant to explain the large size broadening. By varying the thickness of the molybdenum target down to 4Â Âµm, the impact of hot electron scattering inside the solid is also proved irrelevant to explain the evolution of both the x-ray source size and the KÎ± photon number. We deduce that the most probable mechanism yielding to the broadening of the source size is linked to the creation of surface electromagnetic fields which confine the hot electrons at the solid surface. This assumption is supported by dedicated experiments where the evolution of the size enlargement of the x-ray source is carefully studied as a function of the laser focal spot size for the highest contrast ratio.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy