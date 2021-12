Antonio Conte says he wants to inject Tottenham Hotspur with his passion after the Italian coach turned cheerleader during his victorious first home game in charge yesterday. Conte called on the supporters to start making noise towards the end of this match when, with Tottenham leading 2-1, the stadium was too silent for his liking. They responded to his request and at full time, the Tottenham manager celebrated wildly with his coaching staff.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 10 DAYS AGO