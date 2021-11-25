ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
15.3 percent of households in North Carolina receive food stamps

 6 days ago

(STACKER) – Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, food insecurity throughout the United States affected more than 37 million people, among them 11 million children. That number, though staggering, represented the lowest point of food insecurity in the country in almost 90 years. Against the backdrop of the ongoing pandemic, the national hunger-relief organization Feeding America expects more than 42 million Americans to face food shortages during 2021. This demand puts additional strain on already-strapped food pantries and hunger-relief organizations and drives a significant need for increases in the country’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP, also known previously as food stamps).

Stacker compiled a list of the states where food stamps are used the most using SNAP data released July 10, 2020, by the USDA . The number of households and the poverty rate are current as of 2019 data from the Census Bureau . States are ranked by the percent of households that received food stamps in April 2020. Additional information came from sources like the Center for American Progress , Feeding America, and state websites, and local food banks.

North Carolina by the numbers

– Percent of households receiving food stamps: 15.3%
– Total households receiving food stamps: 619,367
– Average monthly benefit per household: $232 (#29 highest among all states)

The need for food access has spiked in North Carolina during the coronavirus pandemic, with nearly 20% of all residents facing food insecurity in 2020 according to Feeding America estimates. Rising grocery store costs have put additional strain on food-insecure households.

Here are the states using food stamps the most and least:

States using food stamps the most
#1. New Mexico (27.6% of households)
#2. Rhode Island (22.2% of households)
#3. Washington D.C. (22.0% of households)

States using food stamps the least
#1. Wyoming (5.0% of households)
#2. Utah (7.0% of households)
#3. North Dakota (7.2% of households)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 3

primepublishers.com

SNAP recipients to receive extra benefits on Wednesday

(The Center Square) – More than 213,100 households receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits will see a bit more in their monthly allocations. Gov. Ned Lamont said in a news release the state’s Department of Social Services will distribute $32.3 million in taxpayer-funded SNAP benefits on Wednesday as part of federal relief dollars sent to states during the pandemic.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
centraloregondaily.com

Increased emergency SNAP benefits continue in December

(Salem) – Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in December. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020. This gives SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. In December, approximately 391,000 SNAP households will receive approximately $62...
HEALTH SERVICES
fox34.com

$310 million SNAP benefits provided for November

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - As part of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing more than $310 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of November 2021. The allotments are expected to help more than 1.5 million Texas households.
AUSTIN, TX
WNCT

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in North Carolina

(STACKER) – As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of Nov. 23 had reached773,864 COVID-19-related deaths and 48.0 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
centerforhealthjournalism.org

As food stamps get historic boost, reporters can outline benefits and limits for families

In October, the Biden administration gave the country’s largest food-assistance program its biggest boost ever, permanently increasing the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, by 25% above its pre-pandemic levels. But will it be enough to eradicate hunger in the United States? It’s a question health journalists will be trying...
AGRICULTURE
KTVZ

Oregon is the #6 state where food stamps are used the most

Oregon is the #6 state where food stamps are used the most. Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, food insecurity throughout the United States affected more than 37 million people, among them 11 million children. That number, though staggering, represented the lowest point of food insecurity in the country in almost 90 years. Against the backdrop of the ongoing pandemic, national hunger-relief organization Feeding America expects more than 42 million Americans to face food shortages during 2021. This demand puts additional strain on already-strapped food pantries and hunger-relief organizations, and drives significant need for increases in the country’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP, also known previously as food stamps).
OREGON STATE
WNCT

North Carolina court stops order to spend $1.7B on education

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina appeals court on Tuesday blocked enforcement of parts of a trial judge’s recent order that demanded $1.75 billion in state taxpayer funds be spent — without express legislative approval — to address public education inequities. The majority on a three-judge panel sided with a request by State Controller Linda Combs that it […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
mychamplainvalley.com

This Thanksgiving, roughly 1 in 4 Vermont households are struggling to put food on the table

18 months into the COVID-19 pandemic, food insecurity continues to impact households across our region as families prepare for Thanksgiving. Recent survey data from the University of Vermont found that roughly one in four Vermont families are struggling to put food on the table, and the state hasn’t seen a return to pre-pandemic levels at any point since March 2020.
kiss951.com

Find Food in North Carolina and Give Back This Holiday Season

There are hundreds of thousands of people seeking information on food assistance every day on Search. Google searches for food banks and pantries spike between Thanksgiving and New Year. For more than a decade, Google’s search interest for queries related to “food banks” and “food pantries” has spiked by 30-50% every November. In North Carolina, the search interest in “check ebt balance NC” went up 70% in 2021. The topic of Food security is being searched in North Carolina now more than ever.
FOOD & DRINKS
ncpoliticalnews.com

Governor Cooper volunteers at food bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina

RALEIGH: Governor Roy Cooper volunteered at the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. He thanked staff and volunteers for their work and packed Commodity Supplemental Food Program (CSFP) boxes of food for low-income seniors. “Thanksgiving is not only a time for family, food...
RALEIGH, NC
Daily Leader

Nation’s ‘most disadvantaged areas’ receive USDA funding

On Nov. 18, U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced six Mississippi grants were included as the department’s recipients of the USDA Rural Development Awards. In Mississippi:. • South Central Community Action Agency of Brookhaven received $187,000. This agency provides qualified low-income families with access to several different assistance...
Austin Daily Herald

10 Austin-area families to receive kits filled with household essentials

Welcome Home kits to help individuals transitioning out of homelessness; families hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic. This fall, 10 families from Austin will receive Welcome Home kits filled with household essentials through the Bremer Bank Home For Good initiative. Made possible by Bremer’s partnership with the United Way, the...
AUSTIN, MN
Grist

North Carolina v. forever chemicals

It’s Thursday, November 18, and North Carolina wants to hold companies accountable for PFAS pollution. North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein filed four lawsuits against 14 fire retardant manufacturers earlier this month for issues relating to the release of “forever chemicals” from their products. In a press release, Stein argued that the companies sold a popular type of fire suppressant despite knowing its harms, thereby polluting communities and endangering countless first responders.
POLITICS
WBTV

North Carolina Transportation Museum receives $10 million in state funding

SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Transportation Museum will receive $10 million in state funding to complete the renovation and restoration project of the Spencer Shops Powerhouse that dates to 1896, and for the Car Shed to house the museum’s passenger cars. This restoration project will help preserve the rich history of North Carolina transportation.
SPENCER, NC
Comments / 0

Community Policy