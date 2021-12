The Indiana Hoosiers were one of just two Big Ten teams to get a win in the Gavitt Games and will look to keep the momentum going at home against Louisiana on Sunday. Both teams are 3-0, with Louisiana ranking second in the country in games involving Division I teams in turnovers forced on a per possession basis on defense, getting a turnover in 32 percent of their defensive possessions.

INDIANA STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO