Shreveport, LA

Tips from UPS: beat supply chain delays to win the holidays

By Christa Swanson
WGNO
 6 days ago

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The busiest time of year for post and package carriers is here and the UPS has some tips to help you get your gifts there on time.

Between now and Christmas Eve UPS expects to deliver millions of holiday packages. They have been hiring and adding to their capabilities since January to prepare for the ‘peak season’. Supply chain shortages may affect your chances of getting your holiday goodies to their destination in time, but the UPS has some ways you can win the holidays.

USPS: 5 tips to protect mail and packages from porch pirates
  • Shop sooner than later . With the early sales most retailers are offering there are lots of opportunities to find a great deal while there are still items in stock. The sooner the better.
  • Pack and ship things ASAP . Once you purchase your gifts send them as soon as possible. This will help avoid delays caused by weather or other issues.
  • Have a backup plan . In case a store runs out of inventory it’s good to have an idea of something you can change to quickly instead. Things like gift cards, event tickets, or services are easy to give on a short timetable.
  • Know the deadlines . Shipping to friends and family in different areas can take varying amounts of time to deliver. Be sure to mark your calendar so you send your presents in time to reach their destination. Unless you want it to become a New Year’s gift.
  • Share these tips . Make sure everyone knows what to do so your loved ones can get the gifts they want on time.
The UPS wants to be sure your presents get where they need to go. Since January 2020, UPS reports they have an on-time delivery rate of over 95%. They have added more automated facilities, created a new digitized hiring process, and increased their network to make deliveries faster.

Send gifts now! USPS expects over 850 million packages this season

These headlines are important to remember, and you can get the full list of shipping deadlines here.

  • 3-Day Select: Dec. 21
  • 2nd Day Air: Dec. 22
  • Next Day Air: Dec. 23

If you’re looking to bring some holiday joy, UPS is hiring more than 100,000 seasonal employees this year. They’re looking for package handlers, driver helpers, and personal vehicle drivers. UPS says a third of their workforce began in seasonal positions, and it can be the start of a career with them. You can apply at UPSJobs.com .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

