NOTEBOOK: Swift suffers shoulder sprain in loss to Bears

By Tim Twentyman
detroitlions.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf there's one player the Lions can't afford to lose to injury, it's second-year running back D'Andre Swift. But that was the case Sunday in the loss to the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving when Swift left the game midway through the second quarter with a shoulder injury. Swift was...

After the Lions’ loss to the Bears, coach Dan Campbell said they’ll have to “wait and see” about D’Andre Swift’s shoulder injury. Campbell referred to the injury as a shoulder sprain. Swift will have imaging on Friday to reveal the exact extent of the damage. If it is just a sprain, he’ll have ten days to heal before Detroit lines up against Minnesota. Swift could miss one or two weeks, but his status will become more apparent in 24 hours. Swift leads the Lions in rushing yards with 555, and his four rushing touchdowns also lead the team. If Swift is out for any period of time, expect Jamaal Williams to get the bulk of the carries.
