Aaron Rodgers—as hurt as he is—has been playing relatively well for the Green Bay Packers despite the physical limitations placed on him. Rodgers’ injury, which has yet to be specified (although he has said that it is worse than turf toe) was made worse by his foot being stepped on in the first half of the Packers’ game against the Minnesota Vikings. While Rodgers may be able to play through the injury leading up to the Packers’ Week 13 bye, his performance may take a hit due to the amount of pain and discomfort associated with the injury. As Zach Kruse of USA Today’s Packers Wire reports:

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO