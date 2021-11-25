November 25: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez
Today on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with Victoria Jones, Community Outreach Director for the Friends of the Pacific Electric Trail, a 21-mile trail...www.kvcrnews.org
Today on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with Victoria Jones, Community Outreach Director for the Friends of the Pacific Electric Trail, a 21-mile trail...www.kvcrnews.org
KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.https://www.KVCRnews.org
Comments / 0