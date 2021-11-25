ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Angel’s Cafe staff volunteers to help community get a homecooked meal for Thanksgiving

WANE 15
WANE 15
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26cMcT_0d6vKnf700

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For the 11th year, the Angel’s Cafe in Georgetown Square was open on Thanksgiving to serve the community a homecooked meal.

“This gives up pride and joy to know that we can provide. This is all volunteer. No one has to work at any one moment, and we all choose to work. We love the people, we like seeing the smiles on their faces and knowing that they get a great homecooked meal. [Plus] they get to leave like they’ve been with family,” said Leslie Salas, server at Angel Cafe.

Humane Fort Wayne holding Black Furday doorbuster specials for priceless pets

For $12.99, guests were able to get a meal consisting of turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, dressing, cranberry sauce, yams, dinner roll and pie. Dine in and carry-out were available.

Salas said that every holiday, staff members volunteer to make sure that everyone gets a delicious homecooked meal.

For for information on the Angel’s Cafe, visit the restaurant’s Facebook .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WANE 15

Local shop navigates shipping delays ahead of holiday shopping

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – From national giants to small local shops, retailers across the country are battling global supply issues and shipping delays. Boutique shop Fancy & Staple and toy store Hopscotch House in Fort Wayne are no exception. But, owner Taber Olinger took matters into her own hands to keep her shelves stocked. […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

WANE 15

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
493K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy