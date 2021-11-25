Police: Caseyville robbery suspects wanted for violent crimes in 3 other states

CASEYVILLE, Ill. — Police are searching for three suspects wanted for violent crimes in multiple states, including an armed robbery at the Motel 6 in Caseyville, Illinois.

The Motel 6 robbery happened on Nov. 20, according to the Caseyville Police Department. During their investigation, detectives learned the suspects — two women and a man — may have committed crimes in at least three other states. The suspects may also be from Harris County, Texas.

“At this point, the suspects may be anywhere in the United States,” a statement from the department reads.

The two female suspects have the same tattoo on their left outer forearm.









Anyone with information on the suspects’ whereabouts or identities should call the Caseyville Police Department Detectives Division at 618-44-2151 (Ext. 142) or send an email to tips@caseyville.org.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.