Editor's Note: This column originally appeared in the Nov. 18, 2020 edition of the Times Herald. Several readers have requested the recipe so I thought I'd share again. Enjoy. For as long as I can remember, every fall my Mom cooks pumpkins we raise on the farm for pies. These aren’t your standard orange pumpkins though or the ones labeled as pie pumpkins. No, those won’t do for her. The only type of pumpkin good enough for a pie at our house is a tan pumpkin commonly referred to as an old fashioned cow pumpkin.

RECIPES ・ 10 DAYS AGO