GRMC receives an 'A' from Leapfrog

For the first time, hospitals graded on post-operative sepsis, kidney injury, and blood leakage. The Leapfrog Group, a national watchdog organization of employers and other purchasers focused on health care safety, has released the fall 2021 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, which assigns a letter grade to U.S. general hospitals based on how well they prevent medical errors, accidents, injuries, and infections that kill or harm patients. The fall 2021 Hospital Safety Grade represents the largest set of hospitals ever graded with grades assigned to 2,901 facilities. The Safety Grades reflect performance on more than 30 evidence-based measures of patient safety, including for the first time, post-operative sepsis, blood leakage, and kidney injury.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO