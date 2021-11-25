ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GRMC receives an 'A' from Leapfrog

By From Staff Reports
WVNews
 6 days ago

OAKLAND — Garrett Regional Medical Center received an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for Fall 2021. This national distinction recognizes GRMC’s achievements in protecting patients from harm and error while in the hospital. “In every department, the staff at GRMC is committed to the community and our patients and...

