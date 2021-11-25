ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Puff: Wonders of the Reef' Trailer Shows a Tiny Fish on a Magical Journey Through an Underwater World

Cover picture for the articleImagine seeing the underwater world through the eyes of one of its tiniest creatures. Netflix has released a trailer for its upcoming nature documentary Puff: Wonders of the Reef, which gives audiences a view of a coral reef ecosystem from the perspective of a baby pufferfish. Featuring revolutionary film technology to...

HuffingtonPost

Lobster Caught In Maine Is Insanely Rare And She's A Beauty

A blue and pink lobster known as a cotton candy lobster has clawed its way into crustacean lore. (See the images below.) Caught in Maine’s Casco Bay on Friday, the gorgeous creature is so rare that one turns up only about every four to five years, according to National Geographic. Only 1 in every 100 million lobsters has the pastel coloring, home delivery company Get Maine Lobster said.
Kirsty Kendall

The Siberian unicorn was a real animal, but it died out

Restoration of E. sibiricum in a steppe environmentDiBgd/Wikimedia commons. We all sometimes dream that unicorns would be real animals. Well, long ago, unicorns existed on Earth. But these unicorns were very different from the noble horse-like creatures we think of as unicorns.
kjrh.com

Video Of A Horse Performing A Viral Dance Challenge Is Too Good

A dancing horse recently went viral — and this time it’s not a dressage champ trotting to rave music at the Olympics or a horse who enjoys a jelly-filled Dunkin’ ritual that helps her take medications. The impressive moves to the 2013 bop “Classic” by MKTO came from a horse...
leedaily.com

Bear Licks Woman as She Browses Tiktok in Terrifying Encounter

Have you ever had a terrifying encounter with a wild animal and that too in your yard?. Sounds like an absurd thing to happen to someone in their yard but if you think this is too bizarre and cannot happen, you’re in for a run because Melanie Porter has shared her terrifying story and it is everything you wouldn’t expect could ever happen to you.
ksl.com

Have You Seen This? Fisherman spots huge shark right off the beach

THE WATER — I think sharks are incredible animals. I am fascinated by them and, let's be honest, some of that fascination has to do with my fear of them. Maybe fear isn't the right word, but possibly healthy respect. I mean, if I actually saw a shark in the wild, my guess is that "respect" would turn into fear pretty darn quick.
WALA-TV FOX10

Bear featured in countless films and TV shows dies

(CNN) -- Bart the Bear II, a famed grizzly bear who had appeared in countless movies and TV series such as "We Bought a Zoo" and "Game of Thrones," has died, according to his family, Lynne and Doug Seus. In a post on The Vital Ground Foundation, which was co-founded...
New York Post

Great White shark in Mexico is the spitting image of ‘Jaws’ poster

We’re all gonna have to get a bigger boat. Eerie photos have surfaced on the Be A Shark Adventure Travel Instagram account, founded by Nikki Brant Sevy and Euan Rannachan, of a huge Great White shark mimicking the terrifying “Jaws” poster. Taken off the coast of Guadalupe Island, Mexico, the...
LiveScience

Biggest eagle to ever live plunged headfirst into dead prey to eat the organs

The biggest eagle that ever lived hunted like its modern relatives but feasted like a vulture, new research shows. The extinct giant, known as Haast's eagle, gripped and pierced living prey with its sharp talons and beak. But it ate its kills like a vulture would have, slashing into the carcass and inserting its head deep inside the body cavity to gulp down internal organs.
The Wild Hunt

The magic and mystery of the Brown Mountain Lights

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – There is a phenomenon that regularly occurs in a small stretch of the Appalachian mountains, defying explanation – it is known as the Brown Mountain Lights. While there are some videos of the lights, the clearest images of them tend to be still shots, like this compilation...
Alternative Press

First ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ trailer shows the rise of the dinosaurs

Fans who are eagerly awaiting the upcoming Jurassic Park movie, Jurassic World: Dominion, have finally been given a look at the upcoming project. The new trailer takes us back to a time before humans roamed the Earth and dinosaurs ruled the land. In the five-minute trailer, titled Jurassic World Prologue,...
First Showing

Cute Doc 'Puff: Wonders of the Reef' Trailer About a Baby Pufferfish

"Everywhere you look, tiny stories are unfolding." So cute!! Netflix has unveiled the trailer for a new nature documentary titled Puff: Wonders of the Reef, formerly known as Microworlds: Reef. This 62-minute film takes us into the waters to meet an adorable little fish - a baby pufferfish travels through a wondrous, microscopic world full of fantastical creatures as finds a new home. "Narrated by internationally-renowned Australian actress Rose Byrne, this is the story of the tiny, often overlooked creatures that live in one of Earth’s most diverse ecosystems, and the interconnectedness of life that links our world to theirs. Filmed in Australia on The Great Barrier Reef, the sophisticated super macro techniques specifically developed for the film will immerse viewers in the exquisite world on the reef’s tiny, weird, and wonderful inhabitants." With cinematography by Pete West of BioQuest Studios, the world leaders in the most advanced technologies in underwater filmmaking and photography. This looks extra fascinating!! I'll definitely be watching this one.
Otis Adams

Man Finds Rock More Rare Than Gold

David Hole was wandering Regional Park in Australia with his metal detector back in 2015. With fingers crossed, rock hunters search the site of Australia's gold rush of the 1800's hoping those old miners missed a few nuggets.
film-book.com

THE EQUALIZER: Season 2, Episode 7: When Worlds Collide TV Show Trailer [CBS]

CBS‘ The Equalizer: Season 2, Episode 7: When Worlds Collide TV show trailer has been released. The Equalizer stars Queen Latifah, Chris Noth, Lorraine Toussaint, Tory Kittles, Adam Goldberg, Liza Lapira, and Laya DeLeon Hayes. Which actor is playing which character in The Equalizer:. The Equalizer…stars Queen Latifah as Robyn...
