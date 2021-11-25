'Puff: Wonders of the Reef' Trailer Shows a Tiny Fish on a Magical Journey Through an Underwater World

"Everywhere you look, tiny stories are unfolding." So cute!! Netflix has unveiled the trailer for a new nature documentary titled Puff: Wonders of the Reef, formerly known as Microworlds: Reef. This 62-minute film takes us into the waters to meet an adorable little fish - a baby pufferfish travels through a wondrous, microscopic world full of fantastical creatures as finds a new home. "Narrated by internationally-renowned Australian actress Rose Byrne, this is the story of the tiny, often overlooked creatures that live in one of Earth’s most diverse ecosystems, and the interconnectedness of life that links our world to theirs. Filmed in Australia on The Great Barrier Reef, the sophisticated super macro techniques specifically developed for the film will immerse viewers in the exquisite world on the reef’s tiny, weird, and wonderful inhabitants." With cinematography by Pete West of BioQuest Studios, the world leaders in the most advanced technologies in underwater filmmaking and photography. This looks extra fascinating!! I'll definitely be watching this one.

ANIMALS ・ 9 DAYS AGO