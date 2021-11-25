Saints vs Bills big-play blog: Follow the top moments from Thanksgiving showdown

After 4 days to rest and recover, the New Orleans Saints are back in action on Thanksgiving night -- the healthy ones at least.

None of Alvin Kamara, Ryan Ramczyk nor Mark Ingram are expected to play, joining a long list of Saints starters unavailable as the team looks to snap its first 3-game losing streak since 2016.

━━━━

THE GAME

BILLS (6-4, 2nd AFC East) at SAINTS (5-5, 2nd NFC South)

- Where : Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana

- When : 7:20 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 25 (Thanksgiving)

- TV : NBC

- Listen : WWL AM-870; FM-105.3

━━━━

Scroll below for a live score graphic, updates from the game and the top plays from Week 12.

THE SCORE

━━━━

━━━━

━━━━

THE HIGHLIGHTS

Check back for updates throughout the game

MORE SAINTS COVERAGE