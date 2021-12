We now have a release date for crafting adventure Wytchwood, in which you play as an old witch in a gothic fairy-tale land. Wytchwood is set to launch on December 9th. In Wytchwood, we play as an old witch who can't remember a "dark pact" she is supposed to have made. Artist designer Ariane Laurence adds that "you’ll travel the lands and uncover a rich narrative filled with a colourful cast of characters inspired by classic fables... A weeping maiden awaits the return of her lost love, a brutish bear loves nothing more than to knock some heads together, and a feline trickster in a smart pair of boots is plaguing the local market with her deceptions. Only with your magic and sharp wit will you be able to right these wrongs."

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO