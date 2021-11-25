ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Leicester get back on track with victory but Legia Warsaw fans clash with police

By Peter Lansley at the King Power Stadium
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05pqHW_0d6vJGh300

Leicester City’s progression to the knockout stages of the Europa League is within sight but a victory secured through goals from Patson Daka, James Maddison and Wilfred Ndidi was blighted by crowd trouble between Legia Warsaw fans and police.

Brendan Rodgers’ team need one point away to Napoli next month to be sure of progressing through to the next round in February, while winning in Italy would ensure Leicester finish top of Group C and go directly into the last 16.

Related: Mark Noble on the spot as West Ham beat Rapid Vienna to wrap up group

This victory over a Legia Warsaw side who have lost every league and European game since beating Leicester in September was overshadowed, however, as travelling fans fought with more than 100 police during the second half. “It’s not something you want to see at a football match,” Rodgers said. “I haven’t heard too many of the details. Hopefully no one’s been injured.”

In scenes reminiscent of Hungary’s World Cup qualifier at Wembley, the passion of the travelling supporters spilled over after the 65th minute when many of the 1,134 in the away corner of the stadium lit red flares.

A strong police and stewarding presence appeared to restrict the trouble to that vicinity as home fans prioritised cheering their team on to a first win in six games.

Maddison was at the forefront of Leicester’s front-foot first-half display and he is eager that the foundations of last season’s FA Cup win are built upon. Injuries have undermined Leicester’s fluency this season and Jonny Evans was lost to a thigh injury moments before kick-off here, Daniel Amartey stepping in to perform well alongside Caglar Soyuncu.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xMcFA_0d6vJGh300
Legia Warsaw’s travelling support lit flares and clashed with police during the second half of their side’s defeat to Leicester. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Action Images/Reuters

Successive niggles have robbed Maddison of the fluent form that had him competing for an England spot two years ago but, playing just behind a front three last night, he capitalised on Legia’s diffident start.

“I am really happy,” Maddison said. “It is confidence; when you are an attacking player goals and assists are what you want. That is what I am about. I am at my best when I am attacking, scoring and assisting. That breeds confidence and makes the attackers feel good.

“Going into the game bottom of the group and now being top, it is obviously very tight. It is in our hands and we would rather be there.

“We won the FA Cup last year and are hungry for trophies and success. We have a big game in Naples and we look forward to it.”

Leicester’s erratic season was mirrored in a helter-skelter first half containing three goals inside the middle quarter of an hour. They attacked with vigour and penetration but had little control over the game before half-time.

Daka became Leicester’s leading goalscorer in European football with his fifth goal in this season’s competition.

He was fortunate when the ball broke his way, after Harvey Barnes cut inside from the left flank, but Daka finished with style, shooting in low to the far corner with his left foot. Following his four-goal effort away to Spartak Moscow, Jamie Vardy’s deputy is continuing to take his opportunities.

Maddison soon made it 2-0. After lending the ball to Ademola Lookman, Maddison received the short cross back to him, cut inside on to his left foot and hammered the ball high into the top corner of the net.

Ndidi raised his hand to Yuri Ribeiro’s cross for a penalty that Kasper Schmeichel saved from Mahir Emreli before Filip Mladenovic scored on the follow-up but Leicester soon regained their two-goal advantage, Ndidi atoning for his misdemeanour by heading in Maddison’s corner. Rodgers praised the supporters for triggering the energy that enabled his team to play on the front foot much more than of late, though Legia are hardly Chelsea.

The Fiver: sign up and get our daily football email.

“The atmosphere was amazing; the supporters played a huge part in it,” the Leicester manager said. “Just returning to our football with our pressing and really intense counter-pressing, that won us the game.”

Rodgers confirmed that Evans should be fit for Sunday’s visit from Watford and Claudio Ranieri, the manager who led Leicester to the Premier League title five years ago.

“Claudio coming back for the first time as a manager will be a great occasion after the incredible year here,” Rodgers said. “I’m sure the supporters will show their appreciation.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

James Maddison’s clinical finish earns Leicester a point at Southampton

Fresh from blasting in an emphatic equaliser, James Maddison moseyed around the back of the Southampton net before turning his back on the ecstatic Leicester City support and pointing with both thumbs to the name on his shirt. A stinging strike, a broad smile and suddenly Leicester were in the ascendency. But then Jamie Vardy squandered a golden chance to win it, and ultimately it was a night when familiar failings put paid to any hopes of victory. It is now one clean sheet in 20 matches.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Leicester boss Rodgers: Home fans made big difference for win against Legia Warsaw

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers was left delighted with victory against Europa League opponents Legia Warsaw. First-half goals from Patson Daka, James Maddison and Wilfred Ndidi wrapped up the points in Group C of the UEFA Europa League, leaving the Foxes top of their pool with one matchday still to play. Rodgers, speaking afterwards, was thrilled with several aspects of the evening on Filbert Way.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Vardy
Person
Mahir Emreli
Person
Yuri Ribeiro
Person
Wilfred Ndidi
Person
James Maddison
Person
Ademola Lookman
Person
Brendan Rodgers
Person
Claudio Ranieri
Person
Jonny Evans
Person
Kasper Schmeichel
SkySports

Leicester 3-1 Legia Warsaw: James Maddison scores first home goal of season as Foxes go top of group

James Maddison's first home goal of the season helped move Leicester top of their Europa League group with a 3-1 win over Legia Warsaw at the King Power Stadium. Having started the day bottom of Group C, the Foxes' fast start set them on their way to only a second win from five games in this year's tournament, with Patson Daka and Maddison firing them into a two-goal lead after 20 minutes.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Premier League Match Report: Southampton 2 - 2 Leicester City

Leicester City and Southampton fought to an intermittently entertaining draw on Wednesday evening at the St. Mary’s. The Foxes put on a first-half clinic in “how not to defend corners,” conceding twice on either side of a Jonny Evans goal. James Maddison levelled the score early in the second half, but City couldn’t find the final touch for a third and had to settle for a single point.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legia Warsaw#Police#The Europa League#Group C#Rapid Vienna#European
Tribal Football

​Chelsea boost for Leicester clash as Werner returns to training

Chelsea have received a boost with the news that striker Timo Werner is back in training. The German did not participate in his country's matches during the recent international break. Werner has been absent from action since a hamstring problem he sustained during an October Champions League clash with Malmo.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
FA Cup
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Tribal Football

Leicester midfield blow ahead of Chelsea clash

Leicester City star Youri Tielemans has been ruled out for Saturday's clash with Chelsea. The Belgian midfielder was substituted with a calf issue against Leeds before the international break. The injury caused Tielemans to withdraw from playing for his country. Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers confirmed at his pre-match press conference...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Who will win Ballon d’Or 2021? Lionel Messi odds-on favourite to beat Robert Lewandowski and Jorginho

The Ballon d’Or returns after a year absence and Lionel Messi is favourite to make history and win a record seventh prize. Last year’s award was cancelled due a football calendar disrupted by the pandemic – a controversial decision which saw Robert Lewandowski almost certainly denied his first golden ball.Bayern Munich’s Polish striker is among the frontrunners once again, but Messi’s achievement finally winning the Copa America earlier this year has put him top of the pile in this year’s odds. If Messi does win, it would be his seventh Ballon d’Or award, a record tally which would see him...
SOCCER
goal.com

Leicester City v Legia Warszawa Match Preview, 11/25/21

This is Leicester’s second European match against Legia Warsaw and Polish opposition in general, losing 1-0 on MD2 of this season’s UEFA Europa League. This is Legia Warsaw’s first away UEFA European match in England since November 1995, when they drew 0-0 with Blackburn Rovers in the Champions League group stages.
UEFA
SkySports

Leicester vs Legia Warsaw: Europa League preview, team news, stats, kick-off

Team news and stats ahead of Leicester vs Legia Warsaw in the Europa League group stage on Thursday; kick-off 8pm. Youri Tielemans will continue to sit out for Leicester when they host Legia Warsaw in the Europa League. The midfielder is battling a calf problem, while Ricardo Pereira is sidelined...
UEFA
The Independent

Leicester vs Legia Warsaw live stream: How to watch Europa League fixture online and on TV tonight

Brendan Rodgers will hope to see his side return to winning ways when Leicester City host Legia Warsaw in the Europa League on Thursday night.The Foxes are four without a win in all competitions and were soundly beaten by league leaders Chelsea at the weekend, leaving them in the bottom half of the table and still fighting to qualify from the group stage in Europe.They come into this match third in Group C, one point off tonight’s opponents and two adrift of Napoli, with two games to play. The reverse fixture between these sides saw the Polish outfit triumph by...
UEFA
The Guardian

The Guardian

67K+
Followers
36K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy