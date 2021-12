The Rangers righted the ship last weekend, with solid wins over Columbus and New Jersey. Becky, Rob and Dave recap the weekend back-to-back, and then dive into two pressing questions. First, will Kaapo Kakko and Alexis Lafreniere fulfill their potential, and what does it mean for the future of the franchise if they do? Also, what is Filip Chytil’s best position moving forward, and how should the Rangers construct their lineup in the wake of the recent injury to Sammy Blais?

NHL ・ 14 DAYS AGO