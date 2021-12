An arrest warrant has been issued for an Algonquin man who police say concealed the deaths of two Algonquin residents by transporting their bodies away from where they died. Maxim Parnov, 36, of the 400 block of La Fox River Drive in Algonquin, was charged Wednesday with two counts of concealment of a homicidal death, a Class 3 felony.

