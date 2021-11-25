ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Heritage Area announces mini-grants

By From Staff Reports
WVNews
 6 days ago

McHENRY — The Mountain Maryland Gateway to the West has announced the recipients of the FY2022 mini-grants awarded through the Heritage Area. More than $17,000 in grant requests were applied for the FY22 mini-grant round, and $12,000 was awarded to local organizations, government agencies and/or municipalities to provide funding for innovative...

www.wvnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
bouldercolorado.gov

Human Relations Commission Offering Grants For Immigrant Heritage Month Events

June is Immigrant Heritage Month (IHM), an annual celebration recognizing immigrants’ experience, contributions and achievements throughout our country’s history. Each year, the City of Boulder provides grants to local organizations to recognize IHM through events and celebrations that honor the immigrants who have shaped the city for generations. The grants support events that facilitate the successful integration of immigrants into the civic, economic and cultural life of the Boulder community.
BOULDER, CO
NBC 29 News

CACF giving grants to Charlottesville-area nonprofits

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Area Community Foundation is giving grants totaling more than $800,000 to 116 nonprofits. The money is going to organizations working with racial equity, food and housing insecurity, environmental initiatives, the arts and programming for youth, as well as marginalized communities. “The money from the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Permian Basin Area Foundation announces nearly $2M in grant awards

Permian Basin Area Foundation has awarded $1.917 million to non-profit organizations serving West Texans during its fall grant cycle. The foundation resumed its regular competitive spring and fall grant cycles this year, after delaying last year’s spring cycle and focused on emergency funding due to the immediate needs presented by the pandemic, according to a news release.
MIDLAND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heritage Tourism#Signage#County Government#Performing Arts Center#Heritage Area#Little Crossings#The Little Yough Festival#The Deep Creek Lions Club
kttn.com

Mercer County Area Development Corporation receives grant

The MFA Oil Foundation has awarded a grant to the Mercer County Area Development Corporation to assist with purchasing electricity, lighting, and signage for the bandstand area. The MFA Oil Foundation provides support to nonprofit organizations that are working to improve communities where MFA Oil has a significant concentration of...
MERCER COUNTY, MO
theperrynews.com

Bock Family Foundation announces $74,000 in fall grants

The Bock Family Foundation Inc. of Perry, established in 2002 by the estates of Larry Bock and Barbara Bock, announced Tuesday that $73,969 was awarded to 25 grant recipients in the fall grant cycle. Due to the recommendations of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding social distancing,...
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
iheartoswego.com

Shineman Foundation Announces Final Grant Awards of 2021

Twelve not-for-profit organizations earned grant awards totaling $248,000 from the Richard S. Shineman Foundation at its November board meeting, the last of three 2021grant rounds in this unprecedented year of the continued coronavirus pandemic. The funded projects reach a wide range of people in Oswego County. As with previous grant...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
WMDT.com

$1M in African American Heritage Preservation Grants to capture history, identify resources

MARYLAND – Governor Larry Hogan recently announced $1 million in African American Heritage Preservation Grants. The Maryland Commission on African American History and Culture and the Maryland Historical Trust awarded 13 grants to Maryland nonprofit groups. The grants offer help for projects involving acquisition, construction, or improvements of sites related to African American heritage.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Marketing
shorelinemedia.net

Ludington Area Center for the Arts earns operations grant

The Ludington Area Center for the Arts has once again received operational grant funding crucial to its mission in the community. Executive Director Andrew Skinner announced on Thursday that the arts center received $11,250 from the Michigan Council for the Arts and Cultural Affairs (MCACA) and the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA).
LUDINGTON, MI
MyChesCo

Sappey Announces $2.5 Million in Grants for Community Projects

KENNETT SQUARE, PA — State Rep. Christina Sappey, D-Chester, announced state grant funding totaling more than $2.5 million has been awarded to support several community projects. “I’m thrilled that this funding has been approved to support outstanding local projects. These grants increase safety and traffic flow, connect communities by trail,...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Charlottesville Tomorrow

Charlottesville Area Community Foundation announces its Fall 2021 Enriching Communities grants

The Charlottesville Area Community Foundation is pleased to announce its Fall 2021 Enriching Communities grant funding decisions, totaling more than $800,000 and supporting 116 nonprofits and community-based initiatives throughout the region. This round of grants is part of the Community Foundation’s discretionary grantmaking program and supports a wide range of...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Rotary Club learns about Cane River National Heritage Area

Rotarian with the Program Jessica McGrath introduced the November 16 guest speaker Cane River National Heritage Area Executive Director Rebecca Blankenbaker. She discussed current projects. Pictured from left Blankenbaker and McGrath (Photo by Dr. Ron McBride). To report an issue or typo with this article – CLICK HERE.
ADVOCACY
baybusinessnews.com

Impact 100 Baldwin County Announces Grants

Five area nonprofits have received grants from Impact 100 Baldwin County, the Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce announced. Each of the following agencies will receive $90,000:. The Historic Blakeley Foundation to help restore, preserve, reconstruct and rehabilitate the Blakeley town site, surrounding sites of the Battle of Fort Blakeley, nearby Indian mounds and early roadways in the immediate vicinity.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
Panhandle Post

Alliance Mission Store announces annual grants

Alliance - The Alliance Mission Store has announced its 2021 Grant Recipients for its 14th Annual Grant Year. We have awarded $62,935.00 in grants for this year. ADOG (Dog park), Alliance Public Schools Foundation, ARC (Alliance Recreation Center), Alliance Spartans-Post 7, Alliance Wrestling Club, Area I OHD, Back pack Program, Best of the West Scholarship Pageant, Box Butte County 4-H Small Animal Committee, Box Butte County Junior Rodeo, Box Butte County Agricultural Society-Fair Board, Carnegie Arts Center, Church of God of Indian Mission, Community Table, Dobby’s Frontier Town, Hemingford Public Library, Highland Park Care Center Special Projects, KAB (Keep Alliance Beautiful),KAB Scavenger Hunt, KAB Community Garden, Ministerial Association, Panhandle Blocks-Quilts of Valor, Panhandle Public Health District Healthy Families Project, Santa’s Helpers, St. John’s Lutheran Piecemakers, The Invisible Crisis, and United Way of Western Nebraska.
ALLIANCE, NE
Plainview Daily Herald

Plainview Area Endowment awards $34,552 in community grants

The Plainview Area Endowment awarded $34,552 in community grants this week to benefit Plainview and surrounding communities. YMCA of Plainview for facility/equipment improvements. CASA of the South Plains for its volunteer advocacy program. W.J. Mangold Memorial Hospital Foundation for physical therapy equipment. Wayland Baptist University for collections storage. Plainview Cemetery...
PLAINVIEW, TX
WLUC

Beaumier UP Heritage Center announces Folklife Award recipients

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The recipients of the 2021 Folklife Heritage Award have been announced by the Beaumier U.P. Heritage Center. The Folklife Award recognizes those who have made an impact or difference in preserving the U.P traditions. One of the recipients this year is Russell Dees, a traditional woodcarver from Marquette. “It’s a way for us to honor people who have spent their lives or many years preserving various cultural traditions in the U.P. whether it as musicians, craftspeople, educators or scholars preserving different cultures,” Daniel Truckey, director, Beaumier U.P. Heritage Center, says.
MARQUETTE, MI
wuft.org

Mini grants fund new art initiatives in Alachua County

Johanna Weiss spent the summer generating interest in her two student bands, but without enough funding, putting together live performances seemed out of reach. After receiving a $1,000 art grant, however, the band director of Gainesville’s Expressions Learning Arts Academy said her members are set for success. “This grant has...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

DOT announces recipients of sustainable infrastructure grants

New transit centers, zero-emission automated vehicles and safer pedestrian trails: These are just a few of the projects being funded with the $1 billion in grant money awarded to states by the Department of Transportation on Friday. The funds are part of the DOT’s Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and...
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy