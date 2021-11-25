Heritage Area announces mini-grants

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The recipients of the 2021 Folklife Heritage Award have been announced by the Beaumier U.P. Heritage Center. The Folklife Award recognizes those who have made an impact or difference in preserving the U.P traditions. One of the recipients this year is Russell Dees, a traditional woodcarver from Marquette. “It’s a way for us to honor people who have spent their lives or many years preserving various cultural traditions in the U.P. whether it as musicians, craftspeople, educators or scholars preserving different cultures,” Daniel Truckey, director, Beaumier U.P. Heritage Center, says.

