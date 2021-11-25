ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Czech President Returns to Hospital

By Associated Press
Voice of America
 6 days ago

PRAGUE — Czech President Milos Zeman was readmitted to a hospital late Thursday after he tested positive for COVID-19. He'd left the Prague military hospital only hours before, following more than a month's treatment for an unspecified illness. The presidential office said Zeman was tested after he arrived at...

