ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Cameroonian Fishermen Harvest Invasive Aquatic Fern to Create Energy Source

By Anne Nzouankeu
Voice of America
 6 days ago

Cameroon's largest lake, Lake Ossa, has been invaded by salvinia molesta, an...

www.voanews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Voice of America

Migrants Rescued on the Mediterranean Express Relief, Hope for the Future

Migrants crossing the Mediterranean Sea from Africa to Europe make a dangerous journey in overloaded and flimsy boats. Nearly 1,600 have died this year, while the tens of thousands who make it to Europe have no guarantee of being granted asylum. Ruud Elmendorp reports their stories of desperation and hope on board a rescue vessel in the Mediterranean Sea.
The Independent

Biomass grows as viable energy source

Do kitchen leftovers and pet droppings always belong in the garbage? Surprisingly, such organic waste may soon be an important energy source to heat your home or power your car. Organic matter such as vegetable scraps, wood and animal waste is classified as biomass, and it can be used as...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cameroonian#Fishermen#Aquatic#Energy Source
thecordovatimes.com

Veteran harvester to address Young Fishermen’s Summit

Veteran commercial harvester Theresa Peterson of Kodiak will be the keynote speaker at Alaska Sea Grant’s 2021 Alaska Young Fishermen’s Summit, to be held virtually from Dec. 6-9. Peterson, a salmon harvester and fisheries policy director for the Alaska Marine Conservation Council,. has also in years past has been fished...
Voice of America

The Future of Finding Work in Africa

On this edition of Straight Talk Africa, host Haydé Adams and her guests look at the future of finding work in Africa. Her guests include Amolo Ng’weno, CEO of Amolo Ng’weno, economist Eyerusalem Siba and Veda Sunassee executive director of Africa Leadership University.
JOBS
Design Taxi

This Floating 3-In-1 Renewable Energy Source Thrives At Sea

A floating renewable energy source might sound somewhat familiar, as the wall of wind turbines designed by Wind Catching Systems springs to mind. But instead of building upwards, this energy source is being built laying down. German company SINN Power introduced its Ocean Hybrid Platform last year, a contraption that...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Brazil
TheConversationAU

There's an enormous geothermal pool under the Latrobe Valley that can give us cheap, clean energy

About 650 metres beneath the Latrobe Valley, the heart of Victoria’s coal country, lies a little-known, naturally hot 65℃ pool of water in an enormous aquifer. This aquifer is a source of geothermal energy – a renewable source of heat or electricity that is, so far, being used to heat an aquatic centre in the town of Traralgon. They chose it – over natural gas, coal-fired power or even emissions-free solar and wind – because geothermal energy is now the cheapest option for heating. The hot aquifer was first reported as long ago as 1962, when government geologist J.J. Jenkin noted...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Voice of America

Africans Will Get Wider Access to Vaccines in New Distribution Deal

JOHANNESBURG — Vaccine-short Africa is hopeful of getting more COVID-19 doses, as a South African pharmaceutical firm is close to being the first in Africa to distribute them for sale across the continent. U.S.-based Johnson & Johnson says it could soon grant a license to Aspen Pharmacare, Africa’s biggest drugmaker,...
HEALTH
Voice of America

South Africa Teenage Pregnancy Rising

South Africa's teenage pregnancy rate jumped 60% during the COVID-19 pandemic, an increase affecting the education of many young women and their hopes to escape the poverty cycle. Even though South Africa has introduced sex education in schools, parents have resisted as Franco Puglisi reports from Johannesburg.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Voice of America

China Protested Indonesia’s Drilling in South China Sea

China told Indonesia to stop drilling for oil and natural gas in maritime territory that both countries claim. The unusual demand is the latest in a series of disputes over natural resources between the two countries. The Reuters news agency reported that four people who knew about the matter said...
ECONOMY
Vice

Climate Scientists on the Most Shocking Thing They’ve Seen

There is still room to be extremely terrified. With reports that fruit is cooking on trees in Australia due to inhumanely hot temperatures and New Yorkers drowning in their basements because of flash-flooding, tangible examples of the climate crisis are becoming more and more frequent. It’s here, and it’s happening now. But what’s shocking those on the front lines the most? VICE spoke to five climate scientists to find out.
ENVIRONMENT
studyfinds.org

Mystery solved: Scientists discover reason why advanced Chinese civilization vanished 4,000 years ago

INNSBRUCK, Austria — Over 5,000 years ago, archeologists say Liangzhu City was an ancient civilization years ahead of its time. However, this walled city with complex canals, dams, and water reservoirs in the Yangtze Delta mysteriously vanished roughly 1,000 years later. Now, scientists have discovered why this advanced society disappeared seemingly overnight.
SCIENCE
Voice of America

Nigeria Confirms 3 Cases of Coronavirus Omicron Variant

ABUJA, NIGERIA — Nigeria has confirmed its first cases of the omicron variant of the coronavirus in two travelers from South Africa. But Canada had already reported cases of the variant in Canadians who had recently returned there from Nigeria. The infections raise concerns that the easily spread variant could be taking hold in Nigeria, Africa's most populous country.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Voice of America

Myanmar’s Coup Economy Is 'Boom and Bust'

BANGKOK — Myanmar’s economy is crumbling and experts predict more illegal trade and zero growth in 2022. The Southeast Asian country’s economy has been in rapid decline following the chaos of February's military coup. Thousands of citizens have gone on strike, refusing to work under military rule, including healthcare workers, lawyers, teachers and engineers.
ECONOMY
Voice of America

India Issues Precautionary Guidelines as Omicron Variant Spreads Worldwide

India has announced precautionary measures to further mitigate the spread of COVID-19 amid the emergence of the omicron variant of the coronavirus, which has now appeared in nearly 25 countries, including the United States. While India has not yet reported any cases of the new variant, the country said it...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy