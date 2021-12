A federal judge should reject a sweeping settlement to thousands of lawsuits against OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma a group of states said at a hearing Tuesday, arguing that the protections it extends to members of the Sackler family who own the firm are improper.States have credible claims that family members took more than $10 billion from the company, steered it toward bankruptcy, and then used a settlement crafted in bankruptcy court to gain legal protections for themselves, Washington state Solicitor General Noah Purcell told U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon.“If that is not an abuse of the bankruptcy process,”...

