Every Video Game Thanksgiving Day Parade Balloon Ranked

This holiday season, maybe you're traveling. Maybe you're not. Maybe you're going to be stuffing massive quantities of turkey into your craw, with handfuls of stuffing and cranberry gobbler sandwiches for weeks of high-quality leftovers. Perhaps you're just hanging out with a can of carbonated water and a good video game. Whatever you're doing, the holidays can be full of hustle and bustle, stress, good times, and everything else – so it might be time for an idle game. A game you can boot up, make a few decisions, and then either return to it five minutes later, five hours later, or even five days later. Good idlers, also known as "clickers" since the genre primarily began with games that took tons of tapping or clicking alongside idle economy and resource management, can be tough to find. This holiday season, I provide you with two excellent choices for your playing (or lack thereof).

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO