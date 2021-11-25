ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

5,950 new COVID cases reported, 446 in our central region Nov. 25 – Thanksgiving

By Bill Shannon
WTAJ
WTAJ
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eFHes_0d6vI6up00

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reports 5,950 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported since Monday, bringing the state total to 1,710,478 known cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the COVID Alert PA app.

146 new deaths were identified by the Pennsylvania death registry for a total of 33,247 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 3,456 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 751 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Nov. 12 – Nov. 18 increased to 11.7%.

Our central region shows 446 new cases since Monday, bringing our total to 115,955 known COVID-19 cases.

The county breakdown of new cases is below :

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c7rWe_0d6vI6up00

Percentage of people with at least one vaccine dose by county:

UPDATED ON 11/19/21

  • BEDFORD: 38.7%
  • BLAIR: 52.6%
  • CAMBRIA: 57%
  • CAMERON: 58.2%
  • CENTRE: 61.7%
  • CLEARFIELD: 51.1%
  • ELK: 59%
  • HUNTINGDON: 50.2%
  • JEFFERSON: 50.1%
  • SOMERSET: 50.1%

Total COVID-19 related deaths by county:

  • BEDFORD: 191 (+0)
  • BLAIR: 429 (+3)
  • CAMBRIA: 557 (+2)
  • CAMERON: 13 (+0)
  • CENTRE: 258 (+2)
  • CLEARFIELD: 225 (+1)
  • ELK: 65 (+0)
  • HUNTINGDON: 177 (+2)
  • JEFFERSON: 143 (+1)
  • SOMERSET: 274 (+2)

NEW LOCAL DEATHS: 13

Vaccine highlights

Federal data representing all 67 counties:

  • According to the CDC, as of Monday, Nov. 22, Pennsylvania ranks 5 th among all 50 states for total doses administered.
  • According to the CDC, as of Monday, Nov. 22, 73.7% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

  • Pennsylvania’s vaccine dashboard was updated Oct. 27 to more accurately reflect the number of people who are partially and fully vaccinated and account for the additional doses administered to residents in each county outside of Philadelphia. Demographic data associated with the vaccinations was also updated. The updates are part of the department’s continuous work to improve the quality of data and statistical reporting to ensure the public has the most accurate and up-to-date information. For state-to-state comparisons, refer to the CDC vaccine data tracker.
  • Vaccine providers have administered 15,070,162 total vaccine doses, including 1,379,039 additional doses (which includes additional shots for immunocompromised individuals and booster shots).
  • 130,449 total pediatric vaccines doses (ages 5-11) have been administered.
  • 6,582,165 people are fully vaccinated; with 50,414 vaccinations administered since yesterday and a seven-day moving average of more than 49,900 people per day receiving vaccinations.

The department continues to urge Pennsylvanians to follow CDC guidance for wearing a mask where required by law, rule and regulations, including healthcare, local business and workplace guidance. For the protection of themselves and others, individuals who have not yet been vaccinated or are partially vaccinated are still encouraged to wear a mask when in public. CDC also recommends all individuals wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission .

There are 277,199 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WTAJ

7,606 new COVID cases reported, 69.3% of residents vaccinated Dec. 1

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reports 15.4 million vaccine doses have been administered in Pennsylvania. 69.2% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. 7,606 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported since Tuesday, bringing the state total to 1,744,526 known cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the COVID […]
HARRISBURG, PA
WTAJ

Pa. offering public assistance, emotional support resources this winter

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health and Human Services is reminding residents of public assistance and emotional support resources available during the winter and holiday season. Resources to pay rent and utility bills and mental health resources are available. Acting Secretary Snead said the holidays are a joyous time, but they can […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Hospitals prepare for potential staffing loss ahead of vaccination deadline

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Across Penn Highlands Healthcare facilities about 70% of staff are fully vaccinated. Like all federally funded healthcare facilities, come January 4, those who choose not to get vaccinated will be let go. “We are encouraging the staff to get vaccinated,” said Russell Cameron, chief medical officer for Penn Highlands. “We […]
PENN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntingdon, PA
City
Clearfield, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Harrisburg, PA
Government
City
Jefferson, PA
City
Somerset, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Harrisburg, PA
Coronavirus
City
Bedford, PA
Harrisburg, PA
Health
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
WTAJ

Lawsuit claims abuse, threats at church farm in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A federal lawsuit filed this month claims boys and young men at a church-related farm business in Pennsylvania were subjected to forced labor and punishment that included dragging chains and breaking up rocks with a hammer. The lawsuit by two former residents of Liberty Ridge, an 80-acre farm in Juniata County […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

First case of omicron variant detected in the US, source says

A person in California became the first in the U.S. to have an identified case of the omicron variant of COVID-19, a U.S. official told The Associated Press on Wednesday. It comes as scientists continue to study the risks posed by the new strain of the virus.
WTAJ

Proposed Re-entry and Rehabilitation Center to help reintegrate inmates back into Bedford County community

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Helping reintegrate inmates back into the community, that’s the goal for a new Re-entry and Rehabilitation Center in Bedford County. According to District Attorney Lesley Childers-Potts, the facility would provide services like drug and alcohol treatment, parenting classes, as well as job training and placement to people in the criminal […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Thanksgiving#Cdc#Central Region#Covid#Cambria#Pennsylvanians
WTAJ

Judge blocks vaccine mandate for health care workers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A federal judge on Tuesday blocked the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers nationwide. More than a dozen states, including Georgia and South Carolina, filed a lawsuit claiming the mandate for workers at some health care facilities and home health care providers is unconstitutional and violates multiple federal […]
U.S. POLITICS
WTAJ

States: Sackler family members abusing bankruptcy process

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge should reject a sweeping settlement to thousands of lawsuits against OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma, a group of states said at a hearing Tuesday, arguing that the protections it extends to members of the Sackler family who own the firm are improper. States have credible claims that family members […]
LAW
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WTAJ

2022 fishing license, permits sale kicks off this December

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) – For those looking forward to fishing season, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) has opened sales for the 2022 licenses, permits, and gift vouchers on Wednesday, Dec. 1. To make a purchase you can go to the HuntFishPA online portal, use the FishBoatPA mobile app, or visit one of the […]
HARRISBURG, PA
WTAJ

Company says gel stops bleeding from paper cut to gunshot wound

INDUSTRY CITY, BROOKLYN – Joe Landolina was 17 years old and a freshman at NYU when he thought of creating a plant-based gel to stop bleeding within seconds. Today, he’s the CEO and co-founder of Cresilon, Inc., the company that has turned that idea into a reality. The product is made at a 25,000 square-foot […]
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
WTAJ

Over 1,000 crashes, hundreds arrested for DUI over Thanksgiving holiday

(WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police released their enforcement results during the Thanksgiving holiday recorded from Nov. 24 through Nov. 28. The results showed a total of 1,155 crashes that were investigated by troopers including five collisions that killed five people. 91 of the investigated crashes were alcohol-related, two of which were fatal and 225 people […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Walmart said she shoplifted; jury awards her $2.1 million

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama woman who says she was falsely arrested for shoplifting at a Walmart and then threatened by the company after her case was dismissed has been awarded $2.1 million in damages. A Mobile County jury on Monday ruled in favor of Lesleigh Nurse of Semmes, news outlets reported. Nurse said […]
LAW
WTAJ

WTAJ

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy