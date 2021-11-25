Football - the most popular sport in the world

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 7 days ago

Football is definitively the most popular sports discipline in the world. Such an answer would give not only fans or random people on the street, but also it is shown by the official stats. But what makes football so special? Let's have a look, why football is the most popular sport...

thespun.com

College Football World Reacts To New Bowl Game News

This afternoon, Action Network’s Brett McMurphy reported that the NCAA has opted to add a 42nd bowl game on the fly to accommodate all bowl-eligible teams. The unnamed bowl will be played in Texas and feature two Group of Five teams. Now, all 84 bowl eligible teams can participate in a postseason game.
ESPN

Why Lionel Messi's Ballon d'Or win shouldn't make you angry

Count the Ballon d'Or as one of those grand old institutions that's insanely popular. There are several reasons for it, too. There's history: The Ballon d'Or dates back to 1956, which means it predates the European Championships, yellow and red cards, substitutions, color TV, remote controls and of course, FIFA (the video game). There's the fact that top players really, really care about winning it: Clubs mount campaigns on behalf of their star players, guys like Cristiano Ronaldo (despite already having five of these at home) get annoyed when it gets canceled (like it did last year due to the coronavirus pandemic), while Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski's face lit up like a child hearing reindeer footsteps on the roof when he found out he was among the favorites.
The Independent

Mbappe meets a superhero and Buttler ends quarantine – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from 30 November.FootballA fifth anniversary for Gareth Southgate.Five years in charge 👊 Gareth Southgate's permanent reign as #ThreeLions manager began #OnThisDay in 2016! pic.twitter.com/lz1rikl4Ci— England (@England) November 30, 2021The plaudits poured in for Lionel Messi and Alexia Putellas.The Queen’s reign continues… …and her legacy is only beginning 👑 pic.twitter.com/SBL03cMbGG— Nike Football (@nikefootball) November 29, 2021Deserved!!! Massive Congratulations @alexiaputellas 👏👏👏 https://t.co/QZvGMImG5h— Toni Duggan (@toniduggan) November 29, 2021🏆 #BallonDor  𝙇𝙚𝙤 𝙈𝙚𝙨𝙨𝙞🧤 #TropheeYachine  @gigiodonna1...
newyorkcitynews.net

Eagles need win at Jets, with or without hobbled QB

Both the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Jets hope they have found their quarterbacks of the future in Jalen Hurts and Zach Wilson. But for Philadelphia, the present matters just a little more as the teams prepare for their game in East Rutherford, N.J., on Sunday. Philadelphia (5-7) is onlya...
