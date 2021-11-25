ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Sabrent 4TB Rocket 4 Plus SSD Hits All-Time Low for Black Friday

By Anj Bryant
Tom's Hardware
Tom's Hardware
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus NVMe SSD broke write speed records when we reviewed it, earning a spot on our list of best SSDs. Today the drive is on sale at Amazon at its all-time lowest price of $749, a massive price reduction compared to its normal retail price that ranges...

www.tomshardware.com

Comments / 0

Related
chromeunboxed.com

How to score this new Samsung Chromebook from Walmart for only $87

If you’re in the market for a “cheap” Chrome OS laptop, there’s never been a better time to pick up a new Chromebook under $200. Even now, you can head over to Best Buy and find nearly a dozen devices priced as low as ninety-nine dollars and some of these Chromebooks are actually decent models. However, there’s one deal going right now that can score you one of the better budget-minded Chromebooks on the market for as little as $87 but there is a catch.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this convertible 2-in-1 Chromebook laptop

One of the best Black Friday deals we’ve found features this affordable yet functional Acer Chromebook Spin 311 convertible laptop. It’s extremely rare to find such a drastic discount on a product that’s so popular, but you can purchase this 2-in-1 Chromebook laptop for only $155. Originally $299, you’re saving yourself a whopping $144 this Black Friday. If you’ve been looking at some Black Friday Chromebook deals, this might be the product for you to pick up.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

The Best 85-Inch TVs You Can Buy in 2021 – Compare Top Models & Shop Black Friday Deals!

Once upon a time, you needed a projector and a dedicated room if you wanted to build a proper home theater. Today, the glory of 85-inch TVs makes it easier than ever to upgrade your living room with a cutting-edge 4K or 8K TV. And as we approach Black Friday and Christmas 2021, the year’s best 85-inch TVs are seriously discounted, with total savings up to $2,000 — even on new 2021 models. As recently as 2020, if you were looking to buy a new 85-inch TV for your living room or home theater, there were only a handful of choices....
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ssd#Black Friday Deals#The Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus#Tb Rocket 4#Iops#Interface#Controllerphison#Tb Part Numbersb Rkt4p 4
Telegraph

The best iPad and tablet Black Friday deals so far in the early 2021 sales

Tablets such as the iPad fit the gap between smartphone and laptop. They're a popular choice for those who don’t feel the need to splash their cash on the latest tech upgrades, and they've become increasingly powerful in recent years. Black Friday offers hefty discounts across hundreds of devices, so it’s an excellent time to shop.
ELECTRONICS
laptopmag.com

Wow! Samsung Chromebook 4 is only $79 in all time low Black Friday laptop deal

Black Friday deals are bashing me over the head with laptops in a pillow case and the only way to save me is to check out this epic Samsung Chromebook 4 for just under $100. Right now, you can gobble up the Samsung Chromebook 4 (refurbished) for just $79 at Walmart, which is the cheapest laptop deal we've seen all year.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

You won’t find a better cheap 70-inch TV Black Friday deal than this

You’re here because you want to see the best 70-inch TV deal we’ve found while scouring all of these crazy Black Friday deals and holiday sales. Right now at Best Buy, you can pick up this 70-inch Hisense 4K TV for just $550, saving you $300 on the usual price. It’s easily one of the best Black Friday TV deals, but also one of the best Black Friday deals overall, that you can shop today. This is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your home cinema setup for less than you’d ordinarily pay. You can check out that deal below, or keep reading for more info on the Hisense 70-inch we picked out!
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Amazon
Tom's Hardware

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti May Feature 21 Gbps GDDR6X Memory

Taiwanese media outlet Uniko's Hardware is reporting new product codes for the as-yet unannounced Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card that may shed some light on its final specifications. According to the publication, the RTX 3090 Ti carries “MT61K512M32KPA-21U” GDDR6X modules which offer double the memory density found in previous RTX 3000 series cards while reducing the chip count.
COMPUTERS
AFTVnews

Eero 6 & Pro 6 Mesh WiFi-6 Routers are all at all-time low prices for Black Friday — Starting at a new low of $77

Amazon put its Eero 6 mesh routers on sale at the start of this week but most of them have just dropped even further today to new all-time low prices. These deals start with the single Eero 6 Router for $77, which is $13 less than it has ever been in the past and $52 off its regular price of $129. At the upper end is the Eero Pro 6 3-Pack for $449 and there is a bundle for every price point in between to fit your needs. The sweet spot for most people is the Eero 6 3-Pack for $167, which includes one router and 2 extenders. These all create WiFi-6 networks that would go along perfectly with the Fire TV Stick 4K Max on sale for $34.99, which is the first Fire TV to support WiFi-6. Continue for the full list of all Eero 6 products/bundles on sale, as well as an explanation of the differences between Eero 6 and Eero Pro 6 routers and the differences between Eero Routers and Eero Extenders.
ELECTRONICS
AFTVnews

Latest Echo Show 5 drops to new all-time low of $44.99 in Early Black Friday sale

Amazon is continuing to trickle out Early Black Friday deals on its devices. All Fire TV models are still on sale at all-time low prices and this morning the Echo Show 5 went on sale for $44.99 to match. This is the latest 2nd-gen model that was just released earlier this year. At 47% off its regular price of $84.99, this deal is the new lowest price the latest Echo Show 5 has ever been, beating out its previous record low by $10. For just $5 more, you can get a Blink Mini camera with the Echo Show 5 for $49.99, making this an even better bargain. Also going on sale this morning is the 4th-gen Echo with a Free Smart Bulb for $59.99. While that too is the lowest it has ever been, it’s a price that we’ve seen in the past but I don’t expect it or the Echo Show 5 to drop any further when actual Black Friday rolls around.
ELECTRONICS
Android Police

The Fitbit Versa 3 is back down to its all-time low ahead of Black Friday

Black Friday sales can get pretty hectic, especially when you're trying to nab some doorbuster deals. While you might get a workout from sprinting down store aisles and shoving a TV into your cart, it's definitely not the best way to shop. This year, save a trip to the store and grab Fitbit's Versa 3 smartwatch on Amazon, back down to it's all-time low. Not only will you spare some cash, but your time working out can be spent at the gym instead.
ELECTRONICS
IGN

Black Friday 2021: Best PS5 SSD Deals in the UK

Storage issues are a fairly common complaint among next-gen console owners. The 825GB of storage that comes with the PS5 can get eaten up pretty quickly by even a medium-sized collection of games. If you're looking to bolster your PS5 storage space, then Black Friday is the time to do it.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

This incredible PS5 SSD deal definitely won't be beaten on Black Friday

Update: The ADATA XPG GAMMIX 1TB SSD has dropped even lower in price. The Amazon listing says £176.28, but you can use a free voucher that knocks 35% off the price. Simply click the orange voucher to apply it, which can be found next to the price, and you'll see a new lowest ever price of £114.58 at checkout.
ELECTRONICS
gamesradar.com

Early Black Friday SSD deals 2021: all the latest sales and what to expect

Black Friday SSD deals have already started arriving, while we're still gearing up for the main event to kick in, which means you already have opportunities to grab the best SSD for gaming or more specifically target the best PS5 SSD around while making a considerable saving. If you've been thinking about making an SSD upgrade to your system but have found that the prices were a bit steep in the past, this is the time to watch out for a bargain that's more within your price range.
ELECTRONICS
Tom's Hardware

Tom's Hardware

984
Followers
6K+
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

Over two decades of articles, benchmarks, and community for PC enthusiasts worldwide.

 http://www.tomshardware.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy