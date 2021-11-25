Sabrent 4TB Rocket 4 Plus SSD Hits All-Time Low for Black Friday

Amazon put its Eero 6 mesh routers on sale at the start of this week but most of them have just dropped even further today to new all-time low prices. These deals start with the single Eero 6 Router for $77, which is $13 less than it has ever been in the past and $52 off its regular price of $129. At the upper end is the Eero Pro 6 3-Pack for $449 and there is a bundle for every price point in between to fit your needs. The sweet spot for most people is the Eero 6 3-Pack for $167, which includes one router and 2 extenders. These all create WiFi-6 networks that would go along perfectly with the Fire TV Stick 4K Max on sale for $34.99, which is the first Fire TV to support WiFi-6. Continue for the full list of all Eero 6 products/bundles on sale, as well as an explanation of the differences between Eero 6 and Eero Pro 6 routers and the differences between Eero Routers and Eero Extenders.

ELECTRONICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO