Thanksgiving Ends With A Bitter Blast… Then Snow

By Tania Leal
NECN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHoping you’ve been enjoying a happy Thanksgiving, its now time to be weather aware and know what’s happening Thursday night. A frontal system will not only be in charge of dropping our high temperatures significantly down to the 30s this weekend, but its also producing rain that begins Thursday night and...

natureworldnews.com

Meteorologists Warn Another Huge Storm May Bring Snow in the East Coast

In November, the Interstate-95 corridor had fleeting snowfall opportunities, including a stray flake or two, but nothing significant. It appears that December will start in the same way. However, meteorologists predict that there may be another chance for snowfall in several of the coastal Northeast's main cities by early next week, depending on how certain variables come together.
ENVIRONMENT
NECN

Scattered Showers, Wintry Mix Overnight

A warm front slowly approaches Wednesday night and will bring in more warmth as well as a wintry mix to rain across New England on Thursday. Overnight, scattered showers will mix with ice in higher elevations of New England for the predawn hours, to around mid-morning. The front is slow...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Boston

December Weather Preview: Could Boston Have A White Christmas?

BOSTON (CBS) – Winter has arrived. Wednesday marks the start of December and meteorological winter (December-January-February). In case you missed it, the WBZ weather team put out a forecast for the coming winter a few weeks back and essentially called for more of the same…milder than average, less snow than average. But that is for the winter as a whole. What about December? Let’s start with the easy part, week 1… Temperatures for the first week of December will likely end up below average. The average high for this period is between 45-46 and the average low between 32-33. Wednesday (Dec 1)...
BOSTON, MA
news8000.com

Rain/Snow Ending Later this Morning -Derek Sibley

Today’s Planner: High Temperature 50F. Winds, SSW 10-15 MPH. The rain and snow will end later this morning with temperatures in the mid 30s. Cloudy skies will be in place through the rest of the day though with highs warming up to the low 50s this afternoon. Expect another mild...
ENVIRONMENT
NECN

Mild Air Ahead Before Cold Takes Hold for the Weekend

Forging ahead through this busy pattern, we’re finding some days start with sun (clouds) and finish with clouds (sun). Such was tomorrow, and so will be today: bright start, then more clouds. We’re also watching the temperatures start to tick up too. Highs climb close to 50 today, but soar...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Temperatures Creeping Upward, Some Showers Tonight

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A chilly start to our week, but it gets much milder! By tomorrow, a light southerly flow of air will boost our temperatures into the low 50s, which is very close to normal, by the way. A good deal of sunshine will be followed by some clouds later in the day, and some light showers by Wednesday night. Even warmer air and a breeze will follow on Thursday, with highs expected in the low 60s! Friday will feature partly sunny skies and a bit cooler as we drop back into the mid-50s. On Saturday, a few light showers are also possible but it will turn cooler by Sunday, so the weekend will feel a bit more like December. There is a risk of rain perhaps on Monday, as a cold front crosses the region, followed by a breezy and cooler Tuesday.  
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Warmer Than Normal Temps This Week

CHICAGO (CBS) — Rather mild tonight with steady temperatures in the mid-40s (our normal daytime high is 42 degrees). Warmer than normal tomorrow with highs in the upper 50s. A cold front will cross the area shifting winds later in the day to the northwest. That wind flow will pull in cooler air. Friday’s high will be noticeably cooler, but still above average. TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY. STEADY TEMPS IN THE MIDDLE 40S. THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH 59. FRIDAY: MORNING SHOWER CHANCE. HIGH 49.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Cool, Crisp Start To December, Sunny & Warm Afternoon

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – We kicked off the month of December with cool, crisp conditions. Morning temperatures fell to the upper 50s inland and low 60s closer to the coast. It was not quite as cool as Tuesday but still feels like fall South Florida style. Temperatures will climb to the upper 70s by midday and highs will rise to around 80 degrees in the afternoon under mostly sunny skies. (CBS4) High pressure will provide for a dry, stable air mass over the next few days. Temperatures will increase by a few degrees each day. Lows will continue in the low to mid-60s Thursday and Friday morning. Highs will be in the low 80s with plenty of pleasant sunshine. As high pressure shifts into the Atlantic and more of an easterly breeze develops, we are in for a slight warm-up this weekend. We will wake up to lows in the upper 60s and highs in the low 80s. A few stray showers are possible on Saturday and Sunday.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Partly Cloudy And Breezy Overnight

CHICAGO (CBS) — Look for mostly cloudy skies Wednesday evening with temperatures in the upper 40s. It will be partly cloudy and breezy overnight with lows in the mid-40s. (Credit: CBS 2) For Thursday, morning clouds will give way to a mostly sunny afternoon and highs in the mid-50s. A high of 56 degrees in Chicago will be around 15 degrees above average. A northwest wind in the afternoon could gust to 25 miles per hour. (Credit: CBS 2) A light shower is possible Friday morning, then mostly cloudy and cooler in the afternoon with highs in the upper 40s. This Weekend: Low 40s and mostly sunny for Saturday. Scattered showers for Sunday with highs in the mid 40s. A slight chance of a sleet/snow/rain mix on Sunday evening. (Credit: CBS 2) Next Week: Colder with highs in the 30s Monday through Wednesday. Flurries are possible Monday, snow showers on Tuesday and some morning flurries for Wednesday. TONIGHT: Mostly to partly cloudy. Low 46. THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High 56. FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. A 20% chance of rain. High 49.
CHICAGO, IL

