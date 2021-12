Some of us are still, understandably, crying and shaking from Taylor Swift's Saturday Night Live performance of "All Too Well" from Red (Taylor's Version). If you thought the latest version of the 10-minute song was sad enough, brace yourself for the "Sad Girl Autumn Version" that personally left me in a puddle of tears. "One of the saddest songs I've ever written just got sadder," Swift tweeted on Nov. 17. "Drove up to Long Pond Studios to record All Too Well (Sad Girl Autumn Version) with the besties," she said, tagging her frequent collaborators Aaron Dessner and Jonathan Low.

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO