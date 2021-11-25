ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynn, MA

Item Santa needs you

By Steve Krause
 6 days ago
The year 2021 proved to be a lot like the previous year: The COVID-19 virus was fresh on our minds on New Year’s Day, and we end the year with it back on the front burner.

Add to that inflation, which ― if you go by the prices at the gas pumps ― is on a dangerous upward trajectory. The combination of both is going to result in a horribly tight crunch for a lot of families in the area ― maybe even more than in the past decade.

So, it goes without saying that this, the 55th year of the Item Santa’s existence, could be among the most important in the history of the Christmas fund drive.

Item Santa began in 1966 during President Lyndon B. Johnson’s War on Poverty. For the first few years, The Item took care of everything. By the early 1970s, it began partnering with the Salvation Army. The Item solicited and collected the donations; the Salvation Army bought the toys and other items and distributed them to people in the Lynn area who meet the eligibility requirements.

Even though the unemployment rate, as of October, was down from previous months, inflation’s effects may blunt the ability for the average wage-earner with a family to meet every demand he or she has.

This is where we come in. This is where Item Santa lends a helping hand to a situation that seems to be as critical now as it has been since COVID-19 began spreading like wildfire. Suffice it to say, its incessant drum beat will be a huge factor during the upcoming holiday season. There will be more people waking up to cold, empty and — dare we say it — joyless Christmas mornings. Dec. 25 will be just like any other day, except that stores will be closed and fewer of the usual social services will be available to those who need them.

The need for the Item Santa Fund has never been greater. Aside from the legions of people who, year after year, find themselves barely treading water, there are also legions of people who have been put in this position for the first time in their lives. What has happened in this country — in this world, actually — since March 2020 is a testament that many more of us than we realize are just a couple of missed paychecks away from financial disaster.

Item Santa does not discriminate for any reason. Citadel Co-Captain Helen Johnson said it doesn’t matter who clients are or where they come from. The goal is to meet basic needs.

And, Capt. Johnson said, all children deserve to have their basic needs met. That is the purpose of Item Santa.

The first step to qualify for aid is to apply. Those who do must provide proof of identity and address (this year’s application process already took place). Once approved, families must wait until the toys are delivered to the Salvation Army building on Franklin Street, which will happen Monday. The days designated for people will be Dec. 6-17.

Beginning today and extending through the week after Christmas, The Item will accept donations to the Item Santa Fund. Last year, when it was all over, The Item raised $81,477  — lower than in past years, most likely due to a year of trying to stay ahead of COVID. The amount of money the fund raised has been achieved by your donations (and, however small you feel they may be, they are much appreciated and valued here), and boosted immeasurably by the generosity of the G.E. Good Neighbor Fund, the William F. Connell Foundation, The Four Winds celebrity bartender night, Lynn funeral director David J. Solimine, Gannon Golf Course, and countless other businesses and people, many of whom chose to remain anonymous.

We ask for similar, if not greater, generosity this year as the need is so acute.

To donate, clip the coupon in The Item and mail it, along with your check, to The Item Salvation Army Santa, PO Box 5, Lynn, MA 01903.

There is also a way to donate online at www.itemsantal.org . Just follow the prompts. Your contributions will be acknowledged. Just click on the link to get started. All donations are listed in Item print editions through the month of December and into 2021, along with a brief message from each donor, if desired.

NOTE: The application period for aid from Item Santa has closed and The Item does not process applicants. All questions about the program and distribution of gifts should be directed to the Salvation Army at 781-598-0673.

The post Item Santa needs you appeared first on Itemlive .

She wants her kids to stay kids

Watching one’s young children grow up is never easy. Watching them grow up in times of strife can sometimes feel like too much to take. A local mother wanted to The post She wants her kids to stay kids appeared first on Itemlive.
LYNN, MA
ourquadcities.com

Toiletries 4 Teens provides needed hygiene items for ages 13-17

The first annual Toiletries 4 Teens program will be distributing bags of hygiene items to anyone between the ages of 13-17, while supplies last. This free event is Sunday, December 19, 3:00 p.m. at the Sugar Shack, located at 1939 West 4th Street, Davenport. Teen must be present to receive bag.
DAVENPORT, IA
bouldercityreview.com

City collecting items for those in need

The city clerk’s office is continuing its longtime holiday tradition of collecting items to help people in need through its annual Shoebox Wrap Event. For the past 15 years, Boulder City’s City Clerk’s office has asked the community to bring in toiletries and other items like gloves, hats and socks. City staff then organizes the items into shoeboxes and gives them to Emergency Aid of Boulder City to hand out to people in need.
BOULDER CITY, NV
