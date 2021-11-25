ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Economist: Labor shortage could become permanent, not entirely caused by the pandemic

WRAL
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL

Countries rush to ban travel, slow spread of omicron

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Countries are working to try and stop the spread of the latest coronavirus variant, omicron. The newest strand of the virus has yet to be identified in the U.S.
TRAVEL
WRAL

1st US case of COVID omicron variant confirmed in California

WASHINGTON — A person in California who had been vaccinated against COVID-19 became the first in the U.S. to have an identified case of the omicron variant, the White House announced Wednesday as scientists continue to study the risks posed by the new virus strain. Dr. Anthony Fauci told reporters...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WRAL

Northeastern NC seeing lower COVID spread

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. A group of counties in northeastern part of North Carolina has consistently recorded lower spread of COVID-19 than the rest of the state according to the CDC.
PUBLIC HEALTH
kcpw.org

Where are the Workers? Examining the Labor Shortage

The Hinckley Institute Radio Hour (Original Air Date: October 27, 2021) — This week on the program, a panel looks at the current forces at play in the labor market, the demand for more workers and the way this has contributed to a rise in strikes across U.S. industries. According...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
NBC Miami

Viral Outbreaks and Pandemics Could Become More Common, Widespread

Researchers warn we’ll likely see more viral outbreaks and pandemics in the years ahead because of global travel and a changing climate. The coronavirus is just the latest example. Scientists at Cleveland Clinic’s Port St. Lucie Research and Innovation Center try to get ahead of emerging viruses and NBC 6...
SCIENCE
Fox News

Businesses struggle amid supply and labor shortages

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
MARKETS
thepioneeronline.com

Healthcare Labor Shortage and America’s Shipping Crisis

East Bay Weekly reports on campus and community stories affecting the lives of students and communities surrounding the East Bay. Today will be our final show of the semester. We hope you enjoyed East Bay Weekly and all of the content we have shown these past few months. First up...
HEALTH
Leader-Telegram

Agricultural economist tackles potential food shortage

After years of decline, worldwide rates of chronic hunger and malnourishment are on the rise as a byproduct of COVID-19. In 2020-2021, roughly 9.9%, or about 161 million people, are considered among the nutrition impoverished. While agriculture operations across the globe produce more food than ever before and maximize productivity...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pandemic#Chrome
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
valleyrecord.com

Lack of transit, housing crisis and pandemic fuel local labor shortage

Staffing numbers have been OK the past few months for Tony Persson, general manager of the Ace Hardware in North Bend. Although nearly 10% of the store’s positions remain vacant, Persson has managed to wrangle together enough high school and college students to pick up needed hours and prevent his store from closing like it did early in the pandemic.
KING COUNTY, WA
CBS Denver

Colorado’s Labor Force Growing Strong Than U.S., Economist Say

DENVER (CBS4)– State economists say Colorado’s unemployment rate is slowly dropping, and the labor force is increasing. Experts at the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment say they are seeing a faster rate of recovery in the labor force than the country. (credit: CBS) CDLE says 3,400 people went back to work in October, bringing the total labor force in Colorado to 3.1 million. It’s the largest labor force gain since last April. One economist believes the elimination of federal unemployment benefits may have pushed more people back into the labor pool. “I think it’s very probable that when we’re talking about those employment gains, there is a component of those individuals who were on the federal programs again, it’s the PUA or PUC that went from unemployed status to employee status,” said Ryan Gedney, Senior Economist at CDLE. While people are going back to work, many Coloradans remain unemployed and are struggling to receive benefits. Some people still haven’t bene paid from when they were unemployed months or even a year ago.
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

Is Labor Shortage Over For Retailers? Week Ahead

First-time jobless claims for the week ended Nov. 13, 2021, are the lowest since the pandemic began. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
RETAIL
CNN

Labor shortage? Not at Target

New York (CNN Business) — A record number of Americans are quitting their jobs and businesses are desperately struggling to fill open positions. Target doesn't have either of those problems. Target (TGT) said Wednesday that its turnover rate for hourly workers was lower this year compared with 2019, even after...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy