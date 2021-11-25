ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Settlement: Old toxic cables to be removed from Lake Tahoe

By The Associated Press
 6 days ago

RENO, Nev. (AP) — AT&T’s Pac Bell subsidiary has settled a lawsuit at Lake Tahoe over 8 miles of toxic telephone cables that were abandoned on the lake bottom of the lake decades ago.

A consent decree approved by a federal judge in Sacramento settles the suit the California Sportfishing Protection Alliance filed in January under a U.S. law typically cited in Superfund cases.

DUI driver found guilty of murder

It also alleged violations of California water quality standards. Pac Bell has agreed to spend up to $1.5 million to remove the cables.

The suit said they’ve been leaking lead into the alpine lake on the California-Nevada line since they were abandoned in the 1980s.

AT&T says water samples did not detect any release of lead in Lake Tahoe and disputes the cables were a source of pollution.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

