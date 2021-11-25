Police Log: 11-26-21

All address information, particularly arrests, reflect police records. In the event of a perceived inaccuracy, it is the sole responsibility of the concerned party to contact the relevant police department and have the department issue a notice of correction to the Daily Item. Corrections or clarifications will not be made without express notice of change from the arresting police department.

LYNN

Arrests

Justin Feagin-Reese , of 8 Robinson St., was arrested on a warrant and charged with two counts of operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, electronic use while operating a motor vehicle, and animal cruelty at 8:24 p.m. Wednesday.

Accidents

A report of a hit-and-run motor vehicle crash at 3:52 p.m. Wednesday at Ida Street and Western Avenue; at 6:05 p.m. Wednesday at Mike’s Liquors at 2 Adams St. Extension.

A report of a motor vehicle crash with injury at 6:28 p.m. Wednesday at Eastern Avenue and Essex Street.

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Lynngate Laundry at 144 Boston St.; at 10:47 p.m. Wednesday at 55 Rock Ave.; at 9:22 a.m. Thursday at 67 Hood St.

Breaking and Entering

A report of a breaking and entering at 9:53 a.m. Thursday at 18 Hawthorne St.

Theft

A report of a larceny at 3:25 p.m. Wednesday at Market Basket at 40 Federal St.; at 8:15 p.m. Wednesday at 40 Federal St.

NAHANT

Complaints

A coyote sighting was reported at 6:26 p.m. Wednesday on Spring Road; at 8:26 p.m. Wednesday on Spring Road.

