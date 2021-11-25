ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury: Fight date, location, how to watch online, press conference

By Mark Serrels, Gael Fashingbauer Cooper
CNET
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJake Paul is fighting again, and sooner than you might expect. And the next one? It could be his toughest contest yet. He's fought ex-basketball players and two ageing MMA champions, but now Jake Paul is finally ready to fight a proper boxer. Paul is facing off against Tommy...

www.cnet.com

TAMPA – International superstar Jake “The Problem Child” Paul met with the media at a press event Monday at AMALIE Arena in Tampa ahead of his showdown with U.K. reality TV star Tommy “TNT” Fury. The two professional boxers will put their undefeated records on the line in the main event of a SHOWTIME PPV event live from AMALIE Arena on Saturday, December 18.
