Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury: Fight date, location, how to watch online, press conference

Boxing legend Tyson Fury claimed that his brother Tommy played possum against Anthony Taylor in order to secure the fight with Jake Paul. The younger Fury meets Paul on December 18 in what is expected to be one of the most highly-anticipated fights of the year to close out 2021. Back in August, Paul defeated former UFC welterweight champion, Tyron Woodley, for the biggest win of his career. On the undercard for that boxing event was a matchup between the younger Fury and Taylor, who is a former Bellator MMA fighter. Although Fury was a big favorite to defeat Taylor and he did so, he did not get the knockout despite having more skills, power, and experience in boxing. If you ask the older Fury, that’s because his younger brother was playing possum.

UFC ・ 5 DAYS AGO