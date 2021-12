ROYAL OAK, MI -- A 22-year-old man was charged with open murder after he allegedly shot his mother in the head at point blank range last week as they drove home from family dinner on Thanksgiving Eve. According to the Associated Press, George Harry II is also facing charges of five counts of attempted murder and one count of using a firearm during a felony after he allegedly shot at several cars that were passing by.

