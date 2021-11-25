ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Brink helps No. 7 Stanford hold off No. 4 Indiana 69-66

By DOUG FEINBERG
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 6 days ago

NASSAU, Bahamas — (AP) — Cameron Brink was the difference in an early season showdown between two of the top teams in the country.

Brink had 21 points, 22 rebounds and five blocks to help seventh-ranked Stanford edge No. 4 Indiana 69-66 on Thursday at the Baha Mar Hoops Pink Flamingo Championship tournament.

“Cam is a great weapon inside, drives well from the high post. She's a complete package who can score,” Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer said. “She’s very quick."

Brink, who set a career high on the boards, also added five assists for the Cardinal (4-1) and made one of two free throws with 6.8 seconds left to make it a three-point game.

Indiana had one last chance, but Ali Patberg's 3-pointer was off the mark.

“This will serve us well down the stretch once the Big Ten starts,” Indiana coach Teri Moren said. “We didn’t shoot it great and we still had a chance of winning the game. The silver lining there is we can compete with anyone in the country.”

With the Cardinal clinging to a 61-59 lead with 4:33 left, Brink scored to start a 6-0 run that gave the Cardinal an eight-point advantage with 2:19 to go. The Hoosiers (4-1) had gone without a field goal for 5:19 before Aleksa Gulbe swished a 3-pointer from the wing with 37.5 seconds remaining that made it 68-66.

Indiana got a stop on the defensive end when Brink turned it over with 13.2 seconds to go. The Hoosiers had a chance to tie it, but Grace Berger missed both free throws with 8.7 seconds left after she was fouled.

Brink could have sealed it a few seconds later but made only one of two free throws, setting up the Hoosiers' final chance.

Patberg had 19 points to lead Indiana.

The game was played at the Baha Mar resort in the Bahamas in a converted ballroom complete with a low ceiling and a raised stage right off midcourt that held up the scoreboard. There were bleachers behind the two benches for fans to sit on.

It was the first year there was a women’s tournament, and the event brought in four of the top seven teams in the country. No. 5 North Carolina State beat second-ranked Maryland 78-60 in the opener.

This was a matchup of veteran squads that returned most of their starters from last season, and the two highly ranked teams put on a show. Stanford jumped out to a 10-point lead behind Fran Belibi before the Hoosiers rallied to within 37-34 at the half. Indiana scored the final seven points of the second quarter.

Stanford couldn't extend the lead to more than eight in the second half, and Indiana was able to close to within a single point a few times in the fourth quarter but couldn't ever tie it or take the lead.

BATTLE OF THE BOARDS

Stanford outrebounded Indiana 59-38 and that was a huge key to the Cardinal victory.

“Rebounding was the bugaboo today for us,” Moren said. “We told the kids that was the No. 1 key. They are so much bigger than we are. That was going to be a big key if we were going to win the game.”

BIG PICTURE

Indiana: Went toe-to-toe with the defending national champions but couldn't pull out the victory. The Hoosiers showed they can play with the best.

Stanford: The Cardinal need to clean up a few things on both ends of the court but pulled out a win over a top-five opponent.

FAMOUS ALUMNA

VanDerveer starred at Indiana from 1973-75 after transferring from Albany. She helped the Hoosiers to the AIAW Final Four in 1973. Indiana has faced VanDerveer just one other time in school history, an 87-72 loss in 2001 at a tournament Stanford hosted.

“I’m really excited for Indiana. During the tournament I texted Teri how I’m excited how well they are doing,” VanDerveer said. “I’m jealous I didn’t get to wear the striped pants when I played there.”

TRAVEL WOES

It took Stanford about 19 hours to get from Gonzaga on Sunday — its last game — to the Bahamas because of travel delays. Stanford went from Spokane, Washington, to Phoenix. The Cardinal then flew to Miami but had to divert to Fort Myers, Florida, because of fog. Finally, after sitting on the plane for a few hours, the team was able to get to the Bahamas.

STRUGGLING STAR

Haley Jones returned to Stanford's lineup after missing the Cardinal's win over Gonzaga for an undisclosed illness. She played 22 minutes and finished with eight points. Jones had her left ankle taped in between the third and fourth quarters.

“Haley did well, she’s doing well,” VanDerveer said. “She gave us some really good minutes, she’s fine.”

UP NEXT

Stanford: Faces No. 18 South Florida on Friday.

Indiana: Plays Miami to close out the tournament on Friday.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

College coach fired after sideline incident

After just 13 games, Jimmy Lake’s time as Washington’s head coach ended Sunday, sources told Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel. Washington confirmed the Yahoo Sports report via statement from athletic director Jen Cohen:. "Making a head coaching change in any sport is difficult, recognizing that the decision impacts coaches, staff, student-athletes...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

5-Star QB Malachi Nelson Announces New Commitment

5-star quarterback Malachi Nelson has decided to follow Lincoln Riley to USC. He originally de-committed from Oklahoma on Sunday when Riley was officially announced as the Trojans’ head coach. Nelson didn’t need a lot of time to think about his new home, based on his Twitter. Nelson is part of...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Indiana State
247Sports

Naijee Jones goes into transfer portal

Rutgers saw another of its upperclassman move on today when safety Naijee Jones announced via twitter that he is entering the transfer portal. Jones was a backup safety at Rutgers, although he did make a start against Northwestern this season. He was also a special teams contributor and has one more year of eligibility remaining. Scarlet Nation has confirmed that Jones is already in the portal.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Ohio State Quarterback Announces He’s Transferring

An Ohio State quarterback is on his way out of Columbus. On Sunday, Buckeyes‘ backup QB Jack Miller III entered the transfer portal. The news comes courtesy The Athletic’s Max Olson. Miller, a redshirt freshman, was suspended by the school earlier this month after an impaired-driving arrest. He was Ohio...
OHIO STATE
Fresno Bee

George Mason holds off No. 20 Maryland 71-66

D’Shawn Schwartz scored a career-high 24 points, DeVon Cooper added 16 and George Mason withstood a frantic comeback bid by No. 20 Maryland to pull off a 71-66 upset Wednesday night. The Patriots (4-0) let a 10-point lead dwindle to 59-56 before Cooper made a layup and Schwartz made a...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Teri Moren
Person
Tara Vanderveer
uhcougars.com

Houston succumbs to 69-66 overtime loss to UT Arlington

ARLINGTON, Texas – Despite pushing the game to overtime, the Houston women's basketball fell to UT Arlington 69-66, on Wednesday night at the College Park Center. Tiara Young recorded a season-high 15 points to led the Cougars. Laila Blair closely followed with 14 while also adding a career-high nine rebounds and contributing two steals.
HOUSTON, TX
abc17news.com

South Carolina holds off UAB from the free-throw line, 66-63

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Devin Carter hit two free throws with two seconds left and South Carolina held off UAB lateto earn a 66-63 win, handing the Blazers their first loss in four games. James Reese V hit a 3-pointer with just under three minutes left to put the Gamecocks in front by five, 62-57, but UAB battled back behind two free throws from Michael Ertel and two more from Jordan Walker with 1:02 left. Walker hit two free throws to make it a one-point game, 64-63 and Carter drew the foul on the in-bounds pass and closed the game out at the line.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA Today

ESPN ranks teams most likely to make CFP

The College Football Playoff will be determined following conference championship games on Dec. 4. What teams have the best chance to make the CFP?. Several conference championship games have CFP implications including: the SEC Championship (No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 2 Alabama), the Big Ten Championship (No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 12 Iowa), the Big 12 Championship (No. 5 Oklahoma State vs. No. 9 Baylor) and the AAC Championship (No. 16 Houston at No. Cincinnati). All rankings are per the USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanford
gozags.com

WBB Falls Short to No. 7 Stanford, 66-62

SPOKANE, Wash. – With a game that saw seven lead changes, the Gonzaga women's basketball team fell short to No. 7 Stanford, 66-62. Overall, Gonzaga had 26 points come from the bench and 22 in the paint. The Zags also forced 13 turnovers and scored 14 points off them. The...
SPOKANE, WA
bcsnn.com

Shackelford and Ellis Help No. 14 Alabama Hold Off the South Alabama Jaguars

Guards Jaden Shackelford and Keon Ellis each scored 18 points to lead the No. 14/13 Alabama men’s basketball team to a 73-68 victory over in-state foe South Alabama Tuesday night inside Coleman Coliseum. Shackelford also added 10 rebounds to collect his second career double-double, while Ellis added six boards and...
ALABAMA STATE
Derrick

Lamb, defense help Colorado hold off Washington 20-17

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Jack Lamb returned a fumble 88 yards for a touchdown, one of four turnovers created by Colorado, and the defense sealed the game with a fourth-down stop as the Buffaloes held on for a 20-17 win over Washington on Saturday. The Buffaloes (4-7, 3-5 Pac-12) relied...
COLORADO STATE
USC Gamecock

Analysis: Gamecock men's basketball holds off late game UAB comeback, wins 66-63

The South Carolina men's basketball team held off a late game comeback to pick up a big 66-63 victory over UAB on Thursday night, moving to 3-1 on the season. A lot of the early success came from 3-point shooting, something that has plagued the Gamecocks until this game. Senior guard Erik Stevenson finished the first half with a 3-3 mark from behind the arc, scoring 11 first-half points.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Basketball
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Times Daily

3 things: Big numbers help Tide hold off Razorbacks

TUSCALOOSA — No matter what bump or twist in the road Alabama encountered, the Crimson Tide found a way against Arkansas. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
slipperstillfits.com

Zags almost grind out upset, fall to Stanford 66-62

The Gonzaga Bulldogs almost upset the reigning champion Stanford Cardinal in Spokane, ultimately falling short, 66-62. Throughout the first 10 minutes, it looked like the Zags had easily figured out the vaunted Stanford defense. The Zags consistently attacked the Stanford post, scoring eight points in the post and earning five more at the charity strip.
SPOKANE, WA
utahstateaggies.com

Utah State Women’s Basketball Loses, 69-66, to Loyola Marymount

LOGAN, Utah --- Utah State women's basketball came back from a 15-point halftime deficit but was unable to escape with the victory in a 69-66 loss to Loyola Marymount on Friday night. "I think we just dug too big of a hole," head coach Kayla Ard said. "We've gotten lucky...
UTAH STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
73K+
Followers
81K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy