Leicester go top of Europa League group after beating Legia Warsaw

By Nick Mashiter
 5 days ago

Leicester took control of their Europa League fate with a deserved 3-1 win over Legia Warsaw .

Patson Daka, James Maddison and Wilfred Ndidi sent the Foxes top of Group C ahead of next month’s final game against Napoli.

Victory in Naples would book Brendan Rodgers’s side an automatic spot in the last 16.

Filip Mladenovic gave the Foxes a scare when he followed up after Kasper Schmeichel saved Mahir Emreli’s penalty but it was, ultimately, a comfortable night.

Yet, in the stands, Legia supporters were involved in a second-half battle with police as they attempted to reach Leicester fans, having already sparked several flares.

Napoli’s surprise 2-1 defeat at Spartak Moscow on Wednesday left the group wide open and while the Foxes started the evening bottom they knew victory would propel them to the top.

Pre-match Rodgers had called for perspective amid the Foxes’ inconsistent season. He had a point, having won the club’s first FA Cup in May and earned two consecutive fifth-placed finishes in the Premier League , but his team needed to deliver in Europe on Thursday.

Two home draws – and September’s 1-0 defeat in Warsaw – had hampered their chances of breezing through Group C but with the visitors on their worst run for 85 years, Rodgers conceded Leicester had no excuses.

Their plans were hit early after Jonny Evans pulled out following the warm-up to be replaced by Daniel Amartey but the Foxes made light of the change to lead after just 11 minutes.

Harvey Barnes’s jinking run ended when the winger ran into a dead end but he got a lucky break and the ball deflected through to Daka on the edge of the area for the Zambian to expertly drill past Cezary Miszta.

It created history as Daka became the Foxes’ leading European goal scorer with his fifth goal of the competition.

Legia, who have slumped to second bottom of the Ekstraklasa after seven straight defeats, were compliant victims and Maddison added a second after 21 minutes.

The midfielder collected Ademola Lookman’s pass in the area and, after evading some lacklustre defending, fired in from 12 yards.

Yet Leicester’s tendency to self-destruct this season threatened to derail them five minutes later when Ndidi needlessly handled in the area.

Kasper Schmeichel saved Emreli’s penalty only for Mladenovic to covert the rebound – but it was just a blip for the Foxes who made the game safe before the break.

Seven minutes later Ndidi atoned for his error when he capitalised on some wretched Legia defending to glance in Maddison’s corner.

It was decisive and the Foxes played out the second half with a degree of comfort, despite the visitors improving.

Barnes and Timothy Castagne tested Miszta but attention turned to the Legia fans, who were involved in battles with the police mid-way through the second half.

Around 100 supporters ripped down the netting dividing them and the home fans, with police forced to stop them.

Daily Mail

Man City deliver a superb performance to beat PSG and seal top spot in their Champions League group as Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus strikes see Pep Guardiola's side come from behind

Paris Saint-Germain are the best team in France by the length of an autoroute but still do not look ready to win a Champions League. That may one day be good news for Manchester United, who covet their manager Mauricio Pochettino. On Wednesday night it was good news for Manchester City who came from behind to deservedly beat them at the Etihad.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Rangers beat Sparta Prague to reach Europa League knock-outs in Giovanni van Bronkhorst’s first match

Giovanni Van Bronckhorst led Rangers into the Europa League knockout stages in his first game in charge.An Alfredo Morelos double earned Rangers a 2-0 victory over Sparta Prague in front of 48,370 fans at Ibrox.The victory ensured Rangers went out of sight of Brondby ahead of their final game against Group A winners Lyon and their 2-1 aggregate score over Sparta means the Czech side cannot overturn a three-point deficit.Morelos finished off a penetrating move in the 15th minute and headed home a gift four minutes into the second half.Rangers missed chances to put the game out of sight and...
SOCCER
The Independent

West Ham through to Europa League last 16 after win at Rapid Vienna

West Ham waltzed into the last 16 of the Europa League with a game to spare after a 2-0 victory at Rapid Vienna.First-half goals from Andriy Yarmolenko and Mark Noble wrapped up top spot in Group H for David Moyes’ side.It was an important victory for the Hammers as they are now straight through to the knockout stage having avoided a play-off in February against a team dropping down from the Champions League.Moyes was even able to make eight changes to his side, resting the likes of Declan Rice and Michail Antonio, and still comfortably get the job done.With Vienna...
UEFA
firstsportz.com

Premier League: Leicester City vs Chelsea player ratings as clinical Chelsea edges out Leicester to stay on the top of Premier League table

Chelsea didn’t lose their momentum after the international break and restart their campaign against Leicester with an emphatic 3-0 win. Right from the 1st minute, Tuchel’s men were pressing high to score and Chelsea get their 1st goal in the 14th minute by Chilwell’s corner courtesy of header by Rudiger. Then Kante joins the party and scores to give Chelsea 2-0 lead in 28th minute itself. In the 1st half, Leicester had some half chances to score but it was denied by offside but in 2nd half, Chelsea dominated the game completely and in the end, substitute Pulisic scored to give 3-0 win away from home.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Shropshire Star

Twelve police injured in disorder at Leicester City’s Europa League game

Twelve police officers were injured during disorder at Leicester City’s Europa League match with Legia Warsaw. Leicestershire Police said seven people were arrested following the match at the King Power Stadium on Thursday evening. Two officers were taken to hospital, one with a broken wrist and the other with concussion,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
goal.com

Leicester City v Legia Warszawa Match Preview, 11/25/21

This is Leicester’s second European match against Legia Warsaw and Polish opposition in general, losing 1-0 on MD2 of this season’s UEFA Europa League. This is Legia Warsaw’s first away UEFA European match in England since November 1995, when they drew 0-0 with Blackburn Rovers in the Champions League group stages.
UEFA
90min.com

Leicester City predicted lineup vs Legia Warsaw - Europa League

Leicester City will be hoping to inject some energy back into their season by securing a much-needed Europa League win over Legia Warsaw on Thursday night. Bested by the Polish champions on matchday two, the Foxes know that three points is vital as they currently sit bottom of a ridiculously congested group.
PREMIER LEAGUE
