Rafael Nadal is undoubtedly one of the greatest tennis players of all time. He has won 20 grand slams, single-handedly dominating the Roland Garros. The 35-year-old has done an incredible job of representing his country, having won the singles and doubles gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and the 2016 Rio Olympics respectively. Moreover, he has been a part of 5 Davis Cup-winning Spanish Contingent: 2004, 2008, 2009, 2011, and 2019. His aggressive style of play, along with complicated topspins have served him well on-court. Thus, it was no surprise that fans expected him to lead Spain to a 6th Davis Cup.

TENNIS ・ 7 DAYS AGO