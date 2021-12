WAYNE COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — A three-car crash that resulted in a fatality on Monday in Wayne County is under investigation, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. At approximately 10:19 p.m. on Monday, a 2007 Honda Pilot was headed westbound on US 250 when it drifted left of the center line and into the path of a 2014 Ford Focus that was headed eastbound near Smyser Road. The Ford Focus then went off of the road after colliding with the Honda Pilot, while the Honda spun out before being struck by a 2008 Acura RDX that was headed eastbound, authorities said.

