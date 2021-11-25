ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man who fired shots near Royal Canadian Mounted Police in British Columbia is in custody

By Raja Razek, CNN
CNN
CNN
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(CNN) — A male with a long gun who was targeting the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Vanderhoof, British Columbia, on Thursday has been taken into custody, authorities said. Police...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

4 dead in Atlanta suburb shooting, including a police officer

(CNN) — A police officer and three other people died in a shooting in Rex, Georgia, Clayton County authorities said. Two women, the police officer and a suspect were killed, Clayton County Police Chief Kevin Roberts said at a news conference. The Clayton County Police Department received a call at...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madonna
Kansas City Star

Woman found fatally shot in parked car in Raytown; police take man into custody

A woman is dead and a man is in custody after an overnight shooting in Raytown, according to a release from the Raytown Police Department. Officers found the victim while responding to a call of shots being fired about 11:10 p.m. near 74th Street and Raytown Road, police said. Arriving officers reported that the woman was deceased and was in a parked vehicle with gunshot wounds.
RAYTOWN, MO
whdh.com

Police looking for public’s help identifying ‘coward’ who robbed 83-year-old man at MBTA station in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect who robbed an 83-year-old man at an MBTA station in Boston last week. The suspect, who transit police referred to as a “coward,” forcefully grabbed the elderly victim’s wallet and cellphone out of his hand on the Green Line eastbound platform at the Park Street Station around 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 24, according to authorities.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canadian#Vancouver#British Columbia Rcmp
News 8 WROC

Police: Man shot overnight near large party on Jay St. in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police officials say a 32-year-old non-city resident has non-life-threatening injuries after being shot near a “large party” overnight on the city’s west side. Authorities say officers responded to the 600 block of Jay Street for a ShotSpotter activation around 2:45 a.m. Thursday. Police say officers observed a large party letting […]
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Canada
Place
Vancouver, CA
CBS Baltimore

Two Men Injured Monday In Separate Baltimore Shootings

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two men were injured Monday in shootings in North and South Baltimore, police said. Officers responded at 1:49 p.m. to the 800 block of Belgian Avenue for a reported shooting, where they found a 28-year-old man who was shot at least once. The man was hospitalized, but police said his condition is unknown at this time. Shortly after 5 p.m. on the other side of the city, officers responded to the 1800 block of McHenry Street for a reported shooting, where they found another man who was shot. The victim was hospitalized, but his condition was not disclosed. Police said they are interviewing a person of interest in the shooting. Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
WLFI.com

Police: Teens shot and killed Converse man who owed them money

CONVERSE, Ind. (WLFI) — Police believe four teenagers shot and killed a man in rural Miami County while they attempted to collect an unpaid debt. Late Monday, Indiana State Police arrested two adults and two juveniles, all of whom are teenagers, including 19-year-old Aryan Vandiver-Stone and 18-year-old Benjamin Jones, as well as two boys, ages 15 and 16.
INDIANA STATE
fox13news.com

4 in custody after firing shots at Tampa police officers

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police say four people are in custody after several shots were fired at an unmarked police cruiser on Tuesday night. It occurred just before midnight near North 27th Street and East 19th Avenue. Police said two officers, dressed in plain clothes, were driving an unmarked patrol vehicle. They were following a speeding vehicle when the driver pulled over and a passenger placed an item in the trunk.
TAMPA, FL
Virginian-Pilot

Police ID man who was shot and killed Wednesday in Norfolk

Police say a man was shot and killed Wednesday night in the Elmhurst neighborhood of Norfolk. Officers responded to a call around 9:05 p.m. about an incident at 2727 Azalea Garden Road. That address is the same as a restaurant and bar named the EZ Inn. Police have not said if the shooting happened at the bar or if the establishment is connected at all with the shooting. At the scene, officials ...
NORFOLK, VA
Fox5 KVVU

LVMPD: Man shot at police before they returned fire near Pecos, Lake Mead

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police were investigating a shooting involving police in the northeast valley on Tuesday. Officers responded to the 2100 block of North Pecos Road, near Lake Mead Boulevard, around 4:08 p.m. on Nov. 16 for a reported shooting. Officers contacted the suspect, however the man pointed his gun toward police and was struck by police gunfire, police said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CNN

CNN

754K+
Followers
117K+
Post
603M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy