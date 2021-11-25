Free state parks admission on Black Friday

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Foothills Animal Shelter in Golden hopes Coloradans give the gift of a new home to a pet in need this holiday season. They’re offering 50% off pet adoption fees as an incentive.
The Home for the Holidays deal runs the month of December.
(credit: CBS)
The shelter offers a variety of pets big and small.
(credit: Foothills Animal Shelter)
Adoptions at Foothills Animal Shelter include spay and neuter surgery, age appropriate vaccinations, a microchip ID, a bag of dog food, 30 days of pet insurance and a voucher for a free veterinary visit.
(credit: Foothills Animal Shelter)
Find more information and search for pets on the shelter’s website.
Comments / 0