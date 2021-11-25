ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Free state parks admission on Black Friday

By The Reporter
 8 days ago

Looking for a great place to socially distance and avoid crowds on Black Friday? Give yourself some space and #OptOutside at a DNR property this year. “Opt Outside” on Nov. 26 and get free admission to any DNR property that charges a gate fee on that day. You also...

WEAU-TV 13

State Park admission stickers, trail passes for 2022 now on sale

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Not sure what to buy the nature lover in your family this holiday season? The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources may be able to help you out. The state park and forest admission passes are now available for 2022, and are valid from the date of purchase through December 31 of 2022.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Press

Use East Bay Regional Park District parks for free on Friday

To encourage time in nature, the East Bay Regional Park District is offering a free day at the park on the day after Thanksgiving. That means all district fees are waived for park entrance and activities, including parking, dogs, horses, boat launching, fishing, as well as entry to Ardenwood Historic Farm.
LIFESTYLE
nbc16.com

State parks will be free in OR, WA day after Thanksgiving

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Parking fees will once again be waived at Pacific Northwest state park sites on Friday, the day after Thanksgiving in an ongoing tradition that encourages people to go outside rather than go shopping. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports visitors to state parks in Oregon and Washington can park...
OREGON STATE
State
Indiana State
KUTV

Tips & tricks for a stress-free Thanksgiving, Black Friday

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Millions of people stayed close to home and away from family for Thanksgiving 2020 over concerns about COVID-19 and spreading the virus. After a year away and many getting vaccinated, more people have taken to the skies and roads to meet up with loved ones for the holiday.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Wrcbtv.com

H.E.S. of Chattanooga offering free adoptions for Black Friday

The Humane Educational Society of Chattanooga is offering one great deal for animals available for adoption for Black Friday this year. The shelter is waiving all of the fees for their animals in their care. Shelter directors hope it will help with their back-up of adoptions cause by the pandemic.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
cwbradio.com

Consider a State Park/Forest Admission Pass When Giving this Holiday Season

(WBAY) Not sure what to buy the nature lover in your family this holiday season?. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources may be able to help you out. The state park and forest admission passes are now available for 2022, and are valid from the date of purchase through December 31 of 2022.
TRAVEL
The Leaf-Chronicle

Free downtown parking every Friday in December

Throughout the month of December, the City of Clarksville will waive all downtown parking fees every Friday for metered and City-managed garage parking to promote shopping local during the holiday season. “Supporting local businesses is a core belief that I mention every opportunity I get,” Mayor Joe Pitts said. “During...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
CBS Denver

Lakewood Hosts The Return Of Camp Christmas With A Chance To Check ‘Emotional Baggage’

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – If you love all things Christmas, you need to make sure your holiday plans include a visit to Camp Christmas at Heritage Lakewood Belmar Park. Last year, Camp Christmas had to go all virtual but Camp Director Lonnie Hanzon wasted no time in getting ready for an in-person experience this year. Fairy Bar of Camp Christmas at Heritage Lakewood Belmar Park on Wednesday. (Photo by Hyoung Chang/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images) Work started as soon as last year’s camp closed but Hanzon said it took until about May or June to work out the deal between Lakewood,...
LAKEWOOD, CO
CBS Denver

Foothills Animal Shelter Hosting ‘Home For The Holidays’ Deal This Month

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Foothills Animal Shelter in Golden hopes Coloradans give the gift of a new home to a pet in need this holiday season. They’re offering 50% off pet adoption fees as an incentive. The Home for the Holidays deal runs the month of December. (credit: CBS) The shelter offers a variety of pets big and small. (credit: Foothills Animal Shelter) Adoptions at Foothills Animal Shelter include spay and neuter surgery, age appropriate vaccinations, a microchip ID, a bag of dog food, 30 days of pet insurance and a voucher for a free veterinary visit. (credit: Foothills Animal Shelter) Find more information and search for pets on the shelter’s website.
GOLDEN, CO
tillamookcountypioneer.net

DAILY WEATHER UPDATE – Tillamook County Emergency Management: Gordon’s Update – 11/22/21; “Green” Friday – Park Free at Oregon State Parks

Another chilly start this morning and now the clouds are moving in ahead of a strengthening front to bring some rain this afternoon. The winds will remain light today, the high near 51. The front will push through later this evening, then we could see a thunderstorm or two, especially over the coast water thru tomorrow morning when an upper level trough moves through.
OREGON STATE
Lifestyle
readthereporter.com

Cicero Holiday Parade, Festival, Tree Lighting set for Saturday, Dec. 4

The Cicero Kiwanis Club and Our Town Cicero Mainstreet Association have teamed up to bring the community a special holiday event with all the magic of the season on Saturday, Dec. 4. Please plan to participate and attend this family-friendly event that brings the greater Cicero area to life with...
CICERO, IN
readthereporter.com

Noblesville’s Forest Park Aquatic Center opening online art auction soon

Many local artists, athletes, coaches and business owners have generously donated art, gift cards, events, experiences, and sports memorabilia available for purchase through the Noblesville Forest Park Aquatic Center’s online art auction. It will go live at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 1 and end on Sunday, Dec. 5 with staggered times from 8 p.m. through 9 p.m.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
readthereporter.com

Sheridan Library drive-thru Santa visits on Dec. 4

Santa and Mrs. Claus will once again visit the Sheridan Public Library from 9:30 to noon on Saturday, Dec. 4. Bring your list and enjoy a visit in your car. The event will be a drive-thru in order to maintain social distance. Santa and Mrs. Claus will hand out craft...
SHERIDAN, IN
readthereporter.com

Arcadia opens Christmas season with tree lighting, market, Santa

The Town of Arcadia will hold its sixth annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony with the artisan Christmas Market from 4 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4. Come out to see Santa and Mrs. Claus, dance in the street, snuggle by the firepits, enjoy a free-will chili supper, activities for the kids, and shop for presents at the artisan Christmas Market.
ARCADIA, IN
readthereporter.com

Travel to the Far East . . . right next door

Over the last several years, I have really become an avid home cook and foodie. We are lucky that Hamilton County is now home to many different restaurant concepts and types of cuisines. I would be delighted if you would join me at local establishments for “Dining with Denise.” Cheers!
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN

