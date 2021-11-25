Exams Invigilator (Casual) - Casual

Pay: £9.30 per hour

Start Date: January 2022

Assist with the preparation of the Exam hall and administration procedures before and after examinations.

Help to organize students at the start and end of each exam, checking registers against scripts and ensuring candidates have the right paper.

Ensure that the conduct of the exam takes place within the guidelines set down by JCQ.

Opening and distributing papers and any other materials to the candidates and distributing additional paper / equipment as required

Collecting scripts in attendance register order and checking that nothing has been left at the desk

Ensure that scripts are never left unattended and are safely delivered to the Examinations Officer

To ensure candidates receive support with regards to access arrangements, including reading and scribing for students.

Carry out a range of additional duties that may arise from time-to-time in accordance with the nature of the role and level of responsibility.

Closing Date: 30/11/2021 at 13:00

Interviews: Interviews could be held before closing date

Information about the school

About Us

Spires Academy offers a distinctive small school environment and is justly proud of its reputation as a place where each individual is well known, listened to and encouraged to be the best they can be.

At Spires Academy we believe our core purpose is “Achieving Excellence Together”. We aim for excellence in everything we do, from learning to personal development. We work hard to provide a safe and happy environment within which every student can grow and achieve personal, social and academic success.

Our staff turnover is low, we invest in our staff to help them to become the best possible teachers they can be. There are excellent opportunities for people who work hard. Effort is often recognised in career development and many who came to us as NQT's now have substantial leadership roles. Our CPD programme and collegiate approach are highly effective. Staff morale is high and so is that of our students and their community.

We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of all our students. You are advised that this post is subject to the Rehabilitation of Offenders Act 1974 (Exceptions) Order 1975 (Amendment) (England and Wales) Order 2020 and therefore this post is subject to an Enhanced Disclosure Application to the Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS).

KTJ1