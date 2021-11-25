Police investigating stabbing outside Tukwila casino
TUKWILA, Wash. — Police are investigating a stabbing outside a casino in Tukwila on Thursday afternoon.
Officers responded around 12 p.m. to a reported stabbing at Great American Casino, located 14000 block of Interurban Avenue S.
Police found a man with a non-life threatening injury at the scene.
A preliminary investigation indicated that the stabbing was the result of a dispute that escalated.
Tukwila police said the suspect fled the scene after the stabbing.
More news from KIRO 7
- Do you have an investigative story tip? Send us an email at investigate@kiro7.com
©2021 Cox Media Group
Comments / 1