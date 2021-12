One of the best game's to show off the power of the PS5 is easily Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, which is currently on sale for $50 for Black Friday at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy. If you've just picked up a PS5 or a new OLED TV to enhance your gaming experience, the latest Ratchet & Clank game is a great graphical showcase that pops with color on charm on the screen, while also being a prime example of just how quickly the PS5 can load up a game that has been fine-tuned for its cutting-edge SSD.

