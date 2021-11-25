ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jobs

Autism Specialist Teaching Assistant

The Guardian
The Guardian
 8 days ago

Autism Specialist Teaching Assistant

Hays Education is working in partnership with a 2 form entry primary school based in South Liverpool to appoint a qualified Teaching Assistant to work 1:1 with a Year 3 pupil with ASD. This is a full time Teaching Assistant job and will involve providing a mixture of class based support and separate targeted intervention work with a pupil who has been statemented for quite severe autistim. If you have strong behaviour management skills, and experience of working as a TA in KS2 then this job will prove a challenging yet rewarding placement for you.

The head teacher is looking to appoint a qualified Teaching Assistant due to restructuring of roles within the school. The position is based on availability of funding so you will be employed on an ongoing basis. The successful candidate will be required to manage behaviour of the pupil and use effective strategies to keep them focused in class. You will use visual aids to direct them through the day and effectively monitor progress alongside the SENCo and class teacher. The appointed TA will also be expected to take part in planning activities based on class teachers planning to ensure they suit the need of the pupil.

To be considered for this Teaching Assistant job you will hold NVQ Level 3 or equivalent qualification in Teaching & Learning. You will have at least 6 months reference-able experience working within a similar role in the last 2 years. You will be motivational, with a proven record of managing challenging behaviour and encouraging progress in pupils. Successful appointment is dependant upon obtaining an enhanced DBS check.

Hays Specialist Recruitment Limited acts as an employment agency for permanent recruitment and employment business for the supply of temporary workers. By applying for this job you accept the T&C's, Privacy Policy and Disclaimers which can be found at hays.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Higher Level Teaching Assistant

We are seeking to appoint an exceptional Higher Level Teaching Assistant to join our thriving Junior School. This varied role will provide opportunities to cover whole class lessons across the Lower (Key Stage 1) and Upper Junior School (Key Stage 2), as well as support ambitious learning through a variety of intervention and academic programmes.
EDUCATION
The Guardian

SEN Teaching - 1:1 Autism support

2 x SEN Teaching Assistant – 1:1 support – Autism – KS1 & KS2 – South London. Q – Do you have recent SEN Teaching Assistant experience, supporting children with Autism?. Q – Are you actively looking for a long term 1:1 support role within a leading Primary School?. If...
AUTISM
The Guardian

KS2/3 Teaching Assistant/Learning Support Assistant (Maternity Cover) - Special Needs Position

Pay: FTE £23,087.70 (£8,760.96 actual salary) St Michael’s Prep School is a co-educational day school, rated ‘Excellent’ by the ISI in March 2017 with approximately 460 children aged 2-13, enjoying a beautiful location, overlooking 90 acres of land. Our state-of-the-art Pre-Prep building sets each child on a learning journey that is rich, active and inspiring. Children continue into the Prep School, taught by a large number of specialist professionals who work throughout the school to provide a rich array of curricular and co-curricular opportunities.
JOBS
The Guardian

Autism Learning Support

Autism Learning Support | Westminster | Specialist Autism School. Ribbons & Reeves are working in close partnership with an inspirational Special Needs School in Westminster to recruit an Autism Learning Support Assistant for the remainder of the academic year. This is an incredible opportunity to share your passion for SEN...
JOBS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teaching Assistant#Employment Agency#Primary School#Challenging Behaviour#Ta#Nvq Level 3#T C
The Guardian

Geography Teaching Assistant + Schools Direct Opportunity

Geography Teaching Assistant + Schools Direct Opportunity | Outstanding School | Camden. In the heart of the London Borough of Camden, an Outstanding Secondary School are on the hunt for the best Geography graduates for an ASAP start. What will your role as Geography Teaching Assistant include?. Working across KS3...
EDUCATION
The Guardian

Psychology Graduate - Teaching Assistant

Psychology Graduate required for a Teaching Assistant role in Slough, Berkshire. Are you a Psychology Graduate looking to first-hand experience of working with SEND pupils within a school-based environment?. If so, we’re on the lookout for ambitious and fantastically qualified Psychology Graduates to work as a SEND Teaching Assistant in...
EDUCATION
uiowa.edu

Autism Spectrum Support Group

The Autism Spectrum Support Group is for students with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) to connect and talk about resources, tips/tricks/advice about managing ASD, and share experiences of navigating college and relationships with ASD. All ages, races, genders, and majors are welcome as a variety of identities help students connect across diverse experiences and perspectives. Students are welcome to participate as often as they would like - weekly or only during weeks that are convenient.
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Jobs
The Guardian

Behaviour Support Assistant - Autism - Towcester

Behaviour Support Assistant - Autism - Towcester - Full time- Immediate start. Graduates wanted! £75 per day, Monday to Friday - Now until the end of July 2022. Education and Training provided - Psychology & Criminology Graduates Wanted for this LSA role in Milton Keynes - Autism & Asperger's Syndrome in Maidenhead - You will be working with children, through their Autism, who have low tolerance levels for stress. You will see the difference that autism can have on male and female student.
EDUCATION
The Guardian

Science Graduate Teaching Assistant - Training Provided

Science Graduate Teaching Assistant – Excellent Mixed Comprehensive – Camden. Clarus Education are looking to recruit a talented Science Graduate for a full time Secondary Science Teaching Assistant position. This is a full-time post, starting ASAP, with scope to train via the Schools Direct programme in September 2022. Applicants will...
EDUCATION
thedailytexan.com

Take advantage of being a teaching assistant

With a lot of majors, it’s hard to know what a job in the field is going to look like. Shadowing professionals and hearing guest lecturers speaking on their experiences can help predict what college doesn’t teach, but most students are left to experience things on their own. For example,...
AUSTIN, TX
Shropshire Star

Praise for improvments at specialist academy

The Regional Schools Commissioner for the West Midlands paid a visit to Severndale Specialist Academy in Shrewsbury to see the "huge improvements" being made by its new leadership team. Andrew Warren said he wanted to see for himself some of the achievements and improvements at the school since it became...
EDUCATION
losaltosonline.com

Autism specialist describes the myriad challenges among clients

Christine Chiang’s son is a high-functioning 10-year-old, “very curious about the world, very adventurous,” she said. But his autism poses myriad challenges. Frustration can turn to anger and lashing out – a physical as well as emotional struggle for families. “The biggest fear I have, in my situation, is that...
SAN JOSE, CA
The Guardian

Specialist Physiotherapist

Band 7: For the right candidate, depending on experience, prorated salary will be awarded in line with NHS/AFC pay scale for Band 7. Band 6: For the right candidate, depending on experience, prorated salary will be awarded in line with NHS/AFC pay scale for Band 6. Would also consider applications...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Guardian

Practice Specialist Social Worker

Do you see yourself as a leader of inclusive, relationship-based social work practice?. Are you passionate about improving outcomes for children?. Would you like to join a service committed to innovation and transformation of the way we work with children and families?. If yes, we have the perfect role for...
EDUCATION
The Guardian

Part Time Year 3 Teaching Assistant job

Part time Y3 Teaching Assistant Job in Garforth, Leeds. I am working with one of my favourite Primary Schools who are wanting to use some of their allocated catch up funding budget to get additional support in to help boost pupil progress in Year 3. The school is in a new building with excellent resources and a truly fantastic team of staff from the Head Teacher to the lunch time staff. Everyone is there for the pupils!
JOBS
The Guardian

1-1 High Needs Funding Teaching Assistant - Part-time

We are looking for an enthusiastic, versatile and highly motivated person to join our valued and supportive team in our successful and popular primary school. We wish to appoint a part time Teaching Assistant, (term time only), to work with our children with High Needs Funding. The position will consist of 1-1 intervention and in-class support alongside small group work. The role may require 1-1 support with different children and different Key Stages.
JOBS
Chicago Parents

Staff Retention and Natural Environment Teaching Provide Consistency for Your Child With Autism

For so many reasons, the employment market is in flux, and that includes the world of ABA therapy. Parents want to know that their child is working with ABA therapists in an effective and consistent manner, with as few disruptions as possible. “Staff retention and low turnover are important for families. It makes sense that parents want their ABA therapy center to have solid teams and provide variety as well as consistency to their child. We focus on natural environment teaching at Roots, which really helps with this,” says Jillian Burgard, President and CEO of Roots Autism Solutions and Therapeutic Academy, which she co-founded with Board Certified Behavior Analyst (BCBA) Jen Link.
HEALTH
royalpurplenews.com

Changing the outlook on autism

The Center for Students with Disabilities (CSD) works with many different students at UW-Whitewater throughout the year, and one of these special students is Noah Thomas. Noah Thomas is a first-year transfer student majoring in geography. He has a bit of a different outlook on his disability than people usually see stories about. It is always good to see different perspectives or points of view from students with disabilities.
WHITEWATER, WI
wchstv.com

W.Va. state superintendent expresses need for teaching assistants

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Guyandotte Elementary School kindergarten teacher Josie Krenzel and teaching assistant Aaron Ross have a good system down. Ross helps kids with various needs, ranging from opening breakfast containers to making sure they follow their routines and that allows Krenzel to focus on teaching. Krenzel said...
CABELL COUNTY, WV
The Guardian

The Guardian

68K+
Followers
36K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy