Autism Specialist Teaching Assistant

Hays Education is working in partnership with a 2 form entry primary school based in South Liverpool to appoint a qualified Teaching Assistant to work 1:1 with a Year 3 pupil with ASD. This is a full time Teaching Assistant job and will involve providing a mixture of class based support and separate targeted intervention work with a pupil who has been statemented for quite severe autistim. If you have strong behaviour management skills, and experience of working as a TA in KS2 then this job will prove a challenging yet rewarding placement for you.

The head teacher is looking to appoint a qualified Teaching Assistant due to restructuring of roles within the school. The position is based on availability of funding so you will be employed on an ongoing basis. The successful candidate will be required to manage behaviour of the pupil and use effective strategies to keep them focused in class. You will use visual aids to direct them through the day and effectively monitor progress alongside the SENCo and class teacher. The appointed TA will also be expected to take part in planning activities based on class teachers planning to ensure they suit the need of the pupil.

To be considered for this Teaching Assistant job you will hold NVQ Level 3 or equivalent qualification in Teaching & Learning. You will have at least 6 months reference-able experience working within a similar role in the last 2 years. You will be motivational, with a proven record of managing challenging behaviour and encouraging progress in pupils. Successful appointment is dependant upon obtaining an enhanced DBS check.

