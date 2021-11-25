Special Needs Teaching Assistant

Are you a qualified Special Support Assistant looking for work? An excellent opportunity has arisen for a Level 3 qualified Teaching Assistant who is hardworking, ambitious and inspiring. The school is seeking a member of staff for a pupil who has autism and hearing impairments and they are looking for a Level 3 qualified Teaching Assistant who can bring confidence, enthusiasm and motivation to the pupil, along with a smile and sense of humour.

You will be required to work with a Key Stage 1 pupil, ensuring they are included and are keeping on task in core subjects. The majority of your time will be spent working on a one to one basis however you may be expected to take some small groups to aid lower ability. You will be supported and given the opportunity to shine and become part of an experienced team.

A Level 3 qualification in the Teaching Assistant arena and 12 months reference-able experience is essential. This role requires a confident and patient individual who has competent behaviour management skills.

We offer a competitive daily rate of pay and the position could potentially turn permanent for the right person.

SKILLS NEEDED:

12 months experience of working in a school environment

NVQ Level 3 or equivalent in Childcare

Good numeracy and Literacy Skills

Ability to relate well to children and adults

Work constructively as part of a team

Working alongside children with SEN/behavioural difficulties is desirable

Experience of working with phonics would be advantageous

IN RETURN WE OFFER:-

Competitive rates of pay

Opportunity to work in a variety of settings

A dedicated Consultant

Regular training sessions

