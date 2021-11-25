Higher Level Teaching Assistant

Are you a Higher Level Teaching Assistant (HLTA) who is looking for a new challenge? Our client is a primary school in Liverpool who seeks someone with the Higher Level Teaching Assistant (HLTA) qualification to work alongside pupils with varying needs in the classroom. The school has an inclusive approach and prides itself on being a small, caring community.

Your role will be supporting small group of SEN pupils with varying needs, supporting their general learning and providing care and guidance for their wellbeing. It will be your responsibility to develop their academic and social skills and have a positive impact on promoting inclusion within the school.

Job role + Duties

· To advance pupil's learning in a range of classroom settings, including 1:1, groups and whole class settings when the teacher is absent

· To be familiar with school curriculum and age-related expectations of pupils, examination frameworks and teaching methods

· To use ICT to support learning

· To promote good behaviour and positive values

· To establish a purposeful learning environment

· To monitor pupils progress and participation

· To have high expectations of all pupils

· To use clearly structured teaching and learning activities

· To contribute to planning and preparation of lessons

· To promote and support inclusion

· To guide the work of other adults supporting teaching and learning in the classroom

· To provide pastoral support / liaising sensitively with parents and carers

Essential

· HLTA qualification and experience

· Experience of supporting learning

· Ability to manage behaviour without supervision

· GCSE Maths and English Grade C or above

· Excellent ICT skills

· Specialist SEN experience

· Subject strength

· Previous experience of role

Hays offer continued support, career development and training opportunities as well as competitive pay and benefits.

Hays Specialist Recruitment Limited acts as an employment agency for permanent recruitment and employment business for the supply of temporary workers. By applying for this job you accept the T&C's, Privacy Policy and Disclaimers which can be found at hays.co.uk